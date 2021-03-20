'It all evens out': Calving season's start can vary for Montana ranchers

"Calving's been pretty easy on folks so far," he said, adding that most area ranchers calve in February to mid-March.

"A lot of guys are getting close to wrapping it up at this point," Bilbao said. "But there's always stragglers, too, that take their time and get into April."

Ken Morris, who serves on the board of directors of the Montana Cattleman's Association, said many ranchers are opting for calving in March or even early April. Morris has been in the business for about 40 years and ranches on the Rocky Mountain Front between Choteau and Augusta. He said cold temperatures in recent years are behind the decision for some ranchers to switch to a later calving season.

"I've always calved in February and needed to get calving out of the road before I do my farm work," Morris said.

Modern technology has helped Morris during the calving season in recent years. Morris said he outfitted his ranching operation with cameras and security lights in his calving lots and sheds. That allows him to keep an eye on his calves by watching monitors from the warmth of his home, but added that he still makes routine in-person checks on the animals.

"We've saved a lot of calves with those cameras," he said.