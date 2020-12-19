'It brought me to tears': Indian Country begins to see first doses of COVID-19 vaccines

The health center has about 250 health care staff, which would be the first to receive vaccinations. The Tribes employee about 1,500 workers, including about 50 health care workers who provide care for elders

The reservation has a population of about 11,000, but not all tribal members may opt to receive a vaccine through tribal health and may go to providers outside the reservation, making exact estimations difficult, Kleinmeyer said.

Challenges in Indian Country

Logistically, many tribal communities in Montana are rural and remote, making vaccine distribution harder than in the state's urban areas.

In early December the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams was slated to visit with leadership of the Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes on the Fort Peck Reservation to tour a clinic and surge testing site, but bad weather brought Adams to Billings instead.

The surgeon general said his own difficulty in reaching Poplar highlighted the logistical challenge in getting vaccines to tribes.

So far, there has been no inclement weather while dispersing the vaccine throughout the state, which has been relatively easy with Pfizer shipping directly from the manufacturer to Fort Belknap, Troutt said.