'It's neighbors helping neighbors' as fire near Roundup destroys structures

Pamela Barrett, who lives west of the main burn, saw the smoke plume grow.

"It looked like an atom bomb," she said.

Shorten said that county sheriff's deputies told him that they hoped the blaze would be quickly contained as they drove toward it Wednesday afternoon. About 15 minutes later they returned.

"They said, 'You need to evacuate now — not later, now,'" he said.

Stay or go

Many people did evacuate; as many as five families were set up in local hotels by the Montana Red Cross, and many others stayed with family and neighbors in the region.

But Shorten's decision to stay is not uncommon in rural Montana.

"We would like them to heed the evacuation, for their safety," Russell said. "But we understand that in Montana, we're a very independent bunch, they do want to defend their property. It's well within their rights."

"It does make it more stressful" for fire crews battling the blaze, he said.

Those crews continued to focus on protecting structures Thursday, but also aimed to start bulldozing fire lines to hem in the blaze's perimeter.