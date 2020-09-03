'It's neighbors helping neighbors' as fire near Roundup destroys structures

Kevin Shorten had already watched the flames approach his home once in the past 24 hours.
The sprint made by a fire southeast of Roundup on Wednesday night just missed him, burning through grass and scrub, but leaving tree crowns intact.
The Bobcat fire claimed other homes. Musselshell County Fire Warden Justin Russell said it wasn't clear how many structures were lost, but several cabins and outbuildings were burned. A couple driving on Johnny's Coal Road near Shorten's place said they lost their home.
Shorten woke up hourly through the night to keep tabs on the fire. To stay or go was a "tough call" for him.
He resolved to do what he could to protect several buildings and vehicles tucked into a piney draw on his 100-acre plot while acknowledging his limitations.
"There's not really a lot you can do," he said, driving a mini-truck loaded with a fire extinguisher, shovel and chainsaw, with ash falling on his driveway. "(The fire's) gonna do what it's gonna do."
Firefighters didn't have a prayer of getting ahead of the Wednesday night sprint the Bobcat Fire made, driven by 50-mile-per hour winds that sent smoke and ash from the blaze pouring into Billings, Russell said. They focused on structure protection.
What started the fire is unclear, but Russell said state fire marshals have been called in to investigate.
Pamela Barrett, who lives west of the main burn, saw the smoke plume grow.
"It looked like an atom bomb," she said.
Shorten said that county sheriff's deputies told him that they hoped the blaze would be quickly contained as they drove toward it Wednesday afternoon. About 15 minutes later they returned.
"They said, 'You need to evacuate now — not later, now,'" he said.
Stay or go
Many people did evacuate; as many as five families were set up in local hotels by the Montana Red Cross, and many others stayed with family and neighbors in the region.
But Shorten's decision to stay is not uncommon in rural Montana.
"We would like them to heed the evacuation, for their safety," Russell said. "But we understand that in Montana, we're a very independent bunch, they do want to defend their property. It's well within their rights."
"It does make it more stressful" for fire crews battling the blaze, he said.
Those crews continued to focus on protecting structures Thursday, but also aimed to start bulldozing fire lines to hem in the blaze's perimeter.
Shorten sprayed down his house Thursday after a fire official warned him that flames would likely approach from the south over a ridge. Shorten had checked over the ridge already; he saw a charred cabin.
Those flames could sweep down in minutes or creep in in hours, depending on winds. It ended up taking hours. Flames on the hillside were rarely visible — the occasional tree torched, but didn't spread to crowns of other trees — and smoke steadily advanced.
Maria Dolan had driven up from Billings to check on her elderly mother-in-law, Shorten's uphill neighbor across the road. She was hopeful the fire wouldn't advance far downhill, as blazes typically run faster uphill.
Airplanes dropping fire retardant roared over the Dolan home, making a series of drops near a smoke plume visible to the south. She wondered if they would target the nearby hillside next.
By 1:20 p.m., about two hours after smoke started creeping down the ridge toward Shorten's home, none had. One sheriff's deputy had already stopped to talk with Shorten.
About an hour later, officials cleared the road to all but essential traffic. A water tender truck followed a DNRC rig from a staging area west of Shorten's place. A law enforcement official said he'd heard that Shorten was staying put.
Night of fire
The Bobcat fire was one of many that erupted in forests and plains across Montana on Wednesday. Jordan and Ashland — towns about 150 miles apart — were both evacuated when they were threatened by separate fires that made alarmingly fast runs. Big Horn, Judith Basin, Custer, Gallatin, and Lewis and Clark counties all had major fires.
A Type II incident team was called in to fight the Bobcat fire, a designation that typically offers more firefighters and resources. However, the number of fires statewide have strained what's available.
Russell said there would likely be a wait on any requests for more crews, planes, or helicopters.
"They've all been allocated," he said.
Russell hadn't slept since the fire broke out. Most crews working the blaze hadn't either.
As Wednesday night's cold front passed, winds eased, and temperatures dropped as low as 39 degrees, Russell said. But they rose into the 80s again Thursday and were forecast for the 90s Friday.
"It's going to be a fairly active fire for a while," he said.
The interior of the blaze burned hot during Wednesday's run, an aerial survey showed, he said. The fire's edges were most active Thursday. In addition to Johnny's Coal Road, Fattig Creek Road had limited access.
An update from Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services officials said the fire grew to 10,000 acres, or about 15 square miles, by Thursday afternoon.
Winds changed and swirled, often depending on local topography, Russell said. Smoke moved north and east, unlike its path when it swept into Billings on Wednesday evening.
The Montana Red Cross continued shelter operations based out of the Roundup Community Center, and was setting up families in local hotels because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those in need of aid should stop by the community center or call 1-800-272-6668 and ask for the Montana duty officer.
Donations of water have flooded in, volunteers said, and local residents have volunteered to open their homes if needed. A local Knights of Columbus chapter was cooking about 60 meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner for firefighters.
Russell had heard of neighbors helping each other move animals and livestock, opening pasture land,
"It's neighbors helping neighbors," he said.
Photos: Bobcat fire south of Roundup grows in second day
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!