Jackson, Wyo. skier killed in fall in Grand Teton

A 27-year-old Jackson, Wyo., skier was killed in a fall while navigating down Apocalypse Couloir in Death Canyon on Sunday, according to a Grand Teton National Park press release.

Grand Teton rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue jointly responded to the incident by helicopter to provide medical care.

Radcliff Spencer suffered a fatal fall while attempting to ski the couloir, according to the Park Service. Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of his injuries.

The young man's body was flown from the backcountry and transferred to the Teton County Coroner. The four remaining members of Spencer’s party were transported out of the canyon via helicopter as well.

While the snowpack remains generally stable, hazards still exist and may carry high consequence in technical terrain, according to the Park Service.

