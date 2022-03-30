James Boyette challenges Rosendale for Eastern U.S. House District

James Boyette’s Republican candidacy for Montana’s Eastern U.S. House district started at the kitchen table talking to his wife about their disappointment with public schools.

The couple, in their late 20s, were experiencing public schools for the first time not as parents of a kindergartner but rather as the parents of a middle schooler. The couple had adopted a 12-year-old and enrolled the child in school.

“This was kind of a mixture between my wife and daughter kind of pushing me to do something,” Boyette said. “And I felt like, if I’m going to do this, I want to at least be in a position where I'm able to make the biggest impact to help the most people and kind of go about it that way.”

Much of Boyette’s concerns about education center on sex education curriculum and discussion about gender identify or sexual orientation. These are mainstream concerns among Montana Republicans, who in the 2021 state Legislature overwhelmingly supported a law requiring advance notice to parents whenever the topics come up in classrooms and allowing the parents who object to remove children from school.

Also peppered into the Bozeman resident’s platform are concerns about Critical Race Theory, a 40-year-old approach to considering the presence of racism throughout American history, past and present. CRT is a complex legal theory that is rarely taught below the graduate level in universities. But, it has become a hair-trigger conservative issue nationally and in Montana, where the state’s highest educational authority, Superintendent Elsie Arntzen opposes CRT, but also hasn’t cited examples of it being taught in any Montana public schools.

Boyette works for Hologic, a medical technology company focused on women’s health with products like three-dimensional mammography and tests for detecting cervical cancer, or sexually transmitted disease. The work brought Boyette to Montana several years ago from Idaho, where he is a native of Emmett. His travels through a service area that includes Montana’s Eastern U.S. House District, as well as Wyoming, has helped shape his opinions on health care.

One thing Boyette has noticed is that Medicaid and Medicare are the determining factors for what insurance covers and for how much. As a result, small rural hospitals and care providers tend to defer treatment to big city hospitals when coverage isn’t strong enough to support the service being provided on a smaller scale locally.

“Lower cost is not a bad thing, especially for patients who are struggling. But they're not focusing near as much as on the aspect of how do we support the actual facilities, and the doctors, to make sure that they have the resources available to treat the patients to the best of their abilities,” Boyette said.

Illegal immigration is a big part of Boyette’s platform and dovetails with his belief that Democrats are trying to win elections by allowing non-U.S. citizens to vote. President Joe Biden’s administration ending construction of Donald Trump’s wall across the border with Mexico is a concern, as is the flying of undocumented immigrants to detention facilities throughout the United States. These flights known on conservative cable news as “ghost flights” have been used for years, including during the Trump era, but have been characterized more ominously lately as a Biden attempt to embed illegal immigrants across the US.

“This immigration policy directly coincides with the Democratic agenda to take complete and total control of the government,” Boyett explains on his website. “There is this idea that the Democrats have, which is that if they let these illegal immigrants in they will turn into Democratic voters and keep the Democrats in power. The immigration policies of the Biden Administration has resulted in not only record-setting illegal immigration, but also record-setting drug trafficking, human trafficking, crime rates and so much more. This needs to stop. We need to protect Americans and put an end to these horrible policies.”

More than any candidate running for the state’s Eastern U.S. House District, Boyette has targeted fellow Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for relying heavily on donations from out-of-state contributors. Some of those out-of-state contributors have also been associated with scandal, specifically employees of the brokerage Cantor Fitzgerald, which was investigated for money laundering and illegal gambling. More than 80% of Rosendale’s money is coming from out of state, Boyette said.

“That's where, for me personally, I don't agree with affiliating yourself with companies that are involved in any sort of illegal activity like that,” Boyette said. “And to be accepting that kind of money from people you're not even technically representing. For me personally, I feel like the biggest responsibility is to the people who are electing you within your district. And that's who you should be getting most of your support from.”

There are other candidates in the Montana’s Republican primary, including Kyle Austin, of Billings, and Charles Walkingchild of Helena. Rosendale is the only Republican candidate reporting donations at this point. As Montana’s current at-large representative Rosendale has most of the benefits of incumbency, even though the newly created Montana U.S. House District 2 is an open seat.

In January, Rosendale reported $916,775 cash on hand. None of his Republican rivals have reported a single dollar.

