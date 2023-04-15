Just in time for the spring fishing and paddlefish snagging season, the James Kipp Recreation Area in the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument has opened.

All visitor facilities, including the boat ramp and campground, are available for use.

“A big ‘thank you’ goes to our U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service neighbors at the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge,” said BLM Acting UMRBNM manager Jesse Hankins. “They brought in some heavy equipment to help us clear ice off the boat ramp. Their help is very much appreciated.”

Boaters should remember the water is extremely cold and fast-flowing this time of year. For safety’s sake, make sure all boat occupants wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved lifejacket.

For more information, call the Missouri Breaks Interpretive Center at 406-622-4000.

Check out the monument’s interactive recreation map for more outdoor adventure opportunities at https://www.blm.gov/visit/upper-missouri-river-breaks-national-monument.