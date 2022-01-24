January brings highest Montana COVID cases in children, active cases reach 14,602

Over the weekend 5,057 new COVID cases were added to the state dashboard bringing active cases to a record breaking total of 14,602.
Gallatin County continues to lead the state in active cases with 2,721. Yellowstone, Missoula and Flathead counties follow with 2,681, 1,950 and 1,045 respectively, according to the most recent state data.
Over the last six days, 28 more Montanans died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total to 2,985 since the pandemic began.
Over the last week, Montana has added 56 COVID hospitalizations, bringing the total of active hospitalizations to 292.
Billings hospitals are caring for 84 COVID inpatients with 12 in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of those, 48 are unvaccinated and 36 are fully vaccinated.
In the last eight weeks, 78% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 78% of those who died had not received a COVID vaccination. Of the 748 individuals who were hospitalized, 96 were under the age of 18, 829 were 18 to 44 years-old, 240 were 45 to 65 and 421 were older than 65, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS).
Boosters are needed to protect against breakthrough infections, which are climbing. The most recent report showed 22,827 breakthrough infections, which includes 1,006 hospitalizations and 295 deaths.
Gallatin County reported a 31.3% positivity rate last Friday, down slightly from the previous week. The Yellowstone County positivity rate is 26.2% and the statewide positivity rate is 32.3%.
Public health experts advise ramping up testing if the positivity rate is higher than 10%.
Over the last week, 56,781 reported tests were completed. There are likely many positive cases that go unreported.
Two more indicators on the Yellowstone County COVID dashboard have been switched to red. Active COVID cases in the region, daily new cases, positivity rate in the county and at hospitals are reaching critical levels.
Vaccination continues to slow with 8,756 doses administered in the last week, the lowest one-week increase since September.
Of the eligible population, 54% are fully vaccinated. The most recent state data reports 246,845 third doses have been administered.
There has also been a spike in COVID cases among those under 18 years-old. To date, 31,546 children have contracted COVID-19 in Montana. Of those, 132 have been hospitalized.
During the second week of January, 1,746 children tested positive for COVID, the highest number of cases in a week since the pandemic began, according to state data. That week, four children were hospitalized with the virus.
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) has developed in some kids following a COVID infection. In cases of MIS, tests show inflammation in multiple organ systems. It usually results in hospitalizations and multi-specialist consultations.
Why multiple systems are being affected after an infection is unknown. The condition is rare, but with Montana’s high COVID cases, the disease is appearing throughout the state. The first case was reported in August 2020. Thirteen cases have been reported since Sept. 2021.
As of Jan. 14, 2022, 19 cases of MIS have been reported in children ranging in age from less than a year to 20 years old, according to DPHHS. The median age is eight-years old.
Kids age five to 11 years-old continue to have the lowest vaccination rate with only 14% of Montanans in this age group fully vaccinated. Of those 12 to 17 years-old, 38% are fully vaccinated.