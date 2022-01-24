January brings highest Montana COVID cases in children, active cases reach 14,602

Over the weekend 5,057 new COVID cases were added to the state dashboard bringing active cases to a record breaking total of 14,602.

Gallatin County continues to lead the state in active cases with 2,721. Yellowstone, Missoula and Flathead counties follow with 2,681, 1,950 and 1,045 respectively, according to the most recent state data.

Over the last six days, 28 more Montanans died of COVID-19 related illness, bringing the total to 2,985 since the pandemic began.

Over the last week, Montana has added 56 COVID hospitalizations, bringing the total of active hospitalizations to 292.

Billings hospitals are caring for 84 COVID inpatients with 12 in the ICU and six on ventilators. Of those, 48 are unvaccinated and 36 are fully vaccinated.