JBS ransomware attack a gut check for Montana ranchers

“This hack on a major meat processing facility is more proof that consolidation in our ag industry is a threat to our national security,” U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, said in a tweet Thursday. “We must beef up our cybersecurity and provide better oversight of our markets to keep our nation—and food supply—secure.”

The FBI attributed the attack to Russian hackers REvil and Sodinokibi. JBS was hit less than a month after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline limited fuel supply in eastern states for six days.

Rewind to 2019, and Montana Sens. Tester and Steve Daines, a Republican, where calling for an investigation into meatpacker price fixing. That August, a fire at a Tyson meatpacking plant in Holcomb, Kansas, cut into the daily slaughter of U.S. cattle. Ranchers started receiving a substantial cut in payments for cattle as packing plants said they didn’t have demand for the supply of available cattle.

The low prices lingered into 2020, when restaurant closures due to the pandemic, coupled with COVID-19 sickness among meatpacking plant workers, dealt cattle prices another blow. By March 2020, slaughter cattle that once fetched $1 a pound in Montana auction yards were selling for $0.62 a pound. The price grocers were paying for beef was skyrocketing at the same time.