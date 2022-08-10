 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeannette Rankin Foundation honors three Montana women with scholar grant

Nicole Leno

Nicole Leno 

 Chris Jorgensen

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation, the national foundation dedicated to transforming futures through education, has awarded three $2,500 National Scholar Grants to Nicole Leno from Culbertson, Brenda Valerio from Helena and Ahwahne Williams from Ronan. Created at the bequest of America’s first congresswoman and Montana native, Jeannette Rankin, the foundation has furthered the legacy of its namesake by granting more than $4 million since 1976 to women 35 and older pursuing their first associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

“The Jeannette Rankin Foundation is thrilled to welcome Nicole, Brenda and Ahwahne to our sisterhood of Jeannette Rankin Foundation Scholars,” said Karen Sterk, CEO of JRF. “In their roles as single mothers, first-generation college students, tribal members and community volunteers these women have already demonstrated much grit and determination.”

Different from traditional scholarships, JRF’s grants may be used toward books, supplies, transportation, childcare and other living expenses as well as tuition and fees. Grant awards may be renewable for up to five years. As part of the award, grant recipients also have access to coaching, case management and the support of foundation alumnae.

“This grant will help open the path to my future. I am drawn to school and love being a student. This means the world to me and my little family,” said Nicole Leno of Culbertson, who is a single mother, business operations manager at a tribally owned company and holds associate’s degrees in business administration and business tech. She is currently studying business at Montana State University.

About the Jeannette Rankin Foundation

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation provides unrestricted Scholar Grants to students who identify as women or nonbinary, are 35 and older and demonstrate financial need.

