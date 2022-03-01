Jill Abramson, the magic of Yellowstone's wildness and the park as a great equalizer – even at 150

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – On our third and final day in the world’s first national park, as we snaked along the Gibbon River and out of the Yellowstone caldera, my VIP guest in the backseat gazed pensively out the car window.

As Jill Abramson’s "guide," I was initially rattled by what seemed a seismic shift in her demeanor.

For much of our first two days in August 2010, Jill had been tap-tap-tapping on her cellphone, striving to stay abreast of the turbulent "real world." As managing editor of the New York Times and conductor of a worldwide cast of a thousand-plus reporters – “1,200 divas,” she’d mused during a short hike a day earlier – a frenetic pace came with her vast territory.

Jill, who had orchestrated the paper’s Washington, D.C., coverage of 9/11 and who would soon become the paper’s first female executive editor, had sprinkled pleasure with business on those first two days, during which she was accompanied by her husband, Henry Griggs, and sister-in-law Elisabeth.

Day One, acclimation day, began with a bluebird-morning flyover courtesy of EcoFlight followed by the obligatory tourist stops, including gurgling mud pots that elicited giggles.

Day Two, we amped up the difficulty meter slightly, hiking three flat miles through charred timber to Grebe Lake, where Jill, a seasoned world traveler, gazed across the pristine surface and marveled at “the largest body of water I’ve ever seen without a structure on it.”

Back in the Prius after each stop, she would inevitably reach for her phone, hoping to coax a signal out of the lodgepole wilderness.

Then, on Day Three, during our third breakfast at the Running Bear Pancake House in West Yellowstone, Jill leaned over her eggs, bacon and pancakes and asked that I show her a snippet of the 98% of Yellowstone that only 2% of visitors ever see.

She didn’t just want to get out of the car. She wanted to get into the wild.

After balancing time, distance and difficulty, I flashed on the so-called “social trail” up Specimen Ridge, a route unnamed lest it become over-trammeled with hikers. Some quad-burning ascents were required, but we’d leave tourists behind, absorb immense views, and marvel at volcanically entombed 50-million-year-old redwood trunks.

Rigorous for a flatlander, yes, but I already knew Jill – who’d once been hit by a delivery truck in Times Square and still had a steel rod to stabilize a shattered femur – was at age 56 as tough as the igneous rock outside the car window.

Now, as we passed Gibbon Falls, I peered in the rearview mirror. Jill had been mostly quiet since we left West. Her cellphone was out of sight.

Unable to read her eyes, I finally broke our first extended silence.

“So,” I asked, “what’s going on out there in the real world?”

Jill looked up and met my glance.

“I don’t know,” she replied softly, “and I don’t care.”

I looked back at the road ahead and smiled. A knowing smile.

In my communications role for a regional conservation group at the time, I’d witnessed this routinely – renowned scientists, wealthy entrepreneurs, media elite and other distinguished folks — all entranced and occasionally child-like in the heart of one of the planet's last largely intact temperate ecosystems.

Yellowstone magic.

Soon after, we reached the trailhead near the Lamar River bridge that beelines directly up to Specimen Ridge. Bear spray, water and sun screen in tow, Jill, Elisabeth and I — Henry remained in West with a minor bout of altitude sickness — strode past a wary badger peering out from her den and watched bighorn sheep ewes and yearlings browse as we took a thirst break.

We circumnavigated several mammoth redwood trunks while taking in views of the distant valley, the cars below looking like gleaming ants.

Once atop the treeless ridge strewn with scree, doubt crept over me again.

Howling winds made conversing about the geologic convergence of rock, ice and lava nearly impossible. Even standing upright was an effort.

Well, I thought, this was a mistake.

I turned to apologize to Jill, who had spotted a teepee-ring-sized cairn with a bleached elk shed on the rim. She stepped into the scrabble, carefully stretched out on her back and pulled her hat partially over her eyes.

For several moments, Jill said nothing as wind-whipped granules pricked our faces and arms. Then she peered out at me from under her brim.

“I could die happy," she said, "right here.”

I would not doubt Yellowstone’s magic again.

Soon after, we started our descent, past the bighorns and around a rock cornice facing northwest into Little America, with me in the lead and Elisabeth in the rear. Stepping over a slight dip, I noted several loose shards and a steep drop on our left.

I slightly extended my cautious stride and advanced a few more steps on the well-worn path, thinking more about grizzlies than geology.

And then …

“Jill!!!”

A scream pierced the air from behind me. It was Elisabeth. I turned to see Jill already some 15 feet down the embankment.

Rolling, rolling, rolling … her hands tucked under her chin and ponytail twirling like a pinwheel.

Why isn't she trying to slow her fall?

Rolling, rolling, rolling … until finally the gradient softened slightly and a clump of sagebrush halted her seemingly interminable descent.

I watched in frozen disbelief.

A good 40-50 yards below – half a football field – I could see Jill’s lifeless body shrouded by the sage.

Just like that, Yellowstone had flipped its script and revealed another side: Real, raw, primal — and playing no favorites.

It can rear itself in the woof of a startled grizzly sow, the grunt of an agitated bison, hypothermia from a wind-whipped capsize in Yellowstone Lake, or a sudden lightning storm.

Or a simple misstep on a trail.

Surprise guest

Keeping media apprised of issues relating to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem's 20 million acres was a high priority for me back then. Especially important was the New York Times, which has long had an affinity for Yellowstone – punctuated in the mid-1990s by its editorials condemning the proposed New World Mine project high above Cooke City, at the vulnerable headwaters of one of the few major streams, Soda Butte Creek, flowing into the park rather than out.

The Times' muscle proved pivotal in a campaign climaxed by President Clinton helicoptering onto what is now known as “Bill’s Hill” in the park’s northeast corner and declaring that “Yellowstone is more precious than gold.”

And so, in the spring of 2010, when I received an email from Denver-based Times reporter Kirk Johnson asking if I could show his vacationing boss around come August, I seized on the opportunity. A handful of emails and four months later, Jill and I were set to meet at the Running Bear.

The night prior, a bolt of panic. I’d worked with a dozen Times reporters, but embarrassingly hadn't heard of Jill despite a career of uber-distinction.

What if I was sacrificing three work days for a food or fashion editor?

I Googled “Jill Abramson.” My eyes widened.

First up: An interview with Charlie Rose on PBS about the Times’ coverage of 9/11 and the seven – seven! – Pulitzer Prizes the paper won for it. Another link detailed a book she wrote with Anita Hill about sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Jill also was the Times’ first female Washington bureau chief.

And then this: A media outlet ranked her one of the 10 most powerful women in the world.

Small wonder that she was attached to her cellphone from the moment we met.

For a career journalist it was an extraordinary convergence, eventually highlighted by an invitation to visit the Times – to me, the Sistine Chapel of journalism.

If, that is, she returned to the Times, I found myself thinking for what remains one of the most dread-filled hours of my life.

'A broken wing'

Fearing the worst, I floated down from Specimen Ridge as if in a dream, my feet seeming to barely touch the ground, to where Jill lay.

Standing above her, I was relieved to hear labored breathing, though it was more like hissing. Blood seeped from her mouth, ears, nose and bulging eyes. Her left arm wrapped behind her back like a pretzel.

“Jill!” I pleaded. “Are you OK?”

No answer.

Moments later, Elisabeth arrived. I handed her the bear spray and launched my body back up the slope to seek help. I then raced down the trail, dreading with every step what I’d find upon my return.

From my time in the park, I knew I could tap a cell signal just to the east at Slough Creek. Once there, I dialed 9-1-1 for the first and still only time in my life.

A park ranger arrived in 10 minutes. Two paramedics were next.

I hoisted their cumbersome orange stretcher to my shoulder and led them up the trail, my mind in a fog. After painstaking climbing and periodic stops to catch my breath and shift the stretcher to the other shoulder, I arrived on the ridge above Jill.

I looked down at Elisabeth, who was cradling her sister-in-law; she appeared to be sobbing. The way the late-afternoon sun hit them on the west-facing slope, both appeared bathed in blood.

She’s gone, I thought fleetingly.

I picked my way down the embankment and breathed a deep “thank you” when I saw that Jill not only was alive but conscious.

“Jill!” I said. “Are you OK?”

“Oh, I’m OK,” she said for the first of several times in a lilting out-of-character voice that suggested a teacher reading to pre-schoolers, “I just have a broken wing!”

Atop the ridge, the paramedics arrived several minutes behind me and traversed their way down. After 20-30 minutes of triage, a half-dozen rangers, staff and a park doctor emerged from below us, pushing a gurney on an off-road wheel.

The doctor administered to Jill, who eventually was moved carefully onto the stretcher. More than once, he asked her name to gauge her mental acuity.

“Oh, I’m Jill Abramson, managing editor of the New York Times,” she'd say in that lilting concussed voice.

Though proud of her role, Jill didn’t wear it on her sleeve. When asked what she did for a living, she’d reply, “I’m an editor for the Times”.

“Oh, which department?”

“All of them.”

Elisabeth grinned.

“She’d be mortified if she knew she was saying this,” she said.

A MedEvac helicopter from Billings appeared from the west and hovered, probing for a stable place to land. Eventually it rested on a knoll above where Jill slipped.

Even with six or eight stout men astride the gurney like pallbearers, they were unable to roll or carry the stretcher up the incline, so they affixed orange ropes to belay it. They pulled and pushed, the ropes dislodging boulders as large as beach balls, requiring warning shouts and nimble feet.

After 3½ hours, Jill was hoisted into the chopper, lifted into the sky and vanished above the Northern Range to the northeast. A ranger noted she’d be in Billings before we would reach the trailhead.

The next day, emerging from shock, I fought my emotions as I related the near-tragedy to our executive director, Mike Clark, an icon of Yellowstone conservation. Oh, the magic of those first few days, but now...

Mike raised his hand to halt my guilt.

He shared a few lessons from his own YNP history and reminded me of what I already knew: We weren't in a drive-through theme park.

“Jeff, it’s Yellowstone,” he said, and that was enough.

Later that day, I peeked in on a sedated Jill at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, where she had surgery to repair a broken arm and shredded tendons. She later was fitted in a body brace to support several cracked vertebrae.

Though we’ll never know for sure, she likely slipped on the scree, tried to blunt her landing with her arm, and cracked her head, knocking her cold.

Two months later, my Times invitation happily intact, a wrist brace was the only evidence of a fall that required what a couple rangers later described to me as their rescue of the summer. Today, Jill only has a small scar on her wrist, revealing where a metal plate was implanted.

Jill remembered nothing from the time she fell to waking in Billings, but fondly recalled prior experiences during a brief adventure that encapsulates all that is Yellowstone.

“We’ll be back,” she said with conviction.

Twelve years later, she tells me: "What I remember about the trip is the staggering beauty of everything we saw, the scale of everything, and the animals. I still want to go back in the spring to see the babies in the park."

Yellowstone's magic endures, and not in spite of the inherent risks but partly because of them. On that final morning, Jill Abramson was drawn to the heightened senses roaming Yellowstone, and what meeting its wildness on its own terms evokes.

Her experience was a reminder that, as Yellowstone turns 150 on Tuesday, it remains the great American equalizer despite our attempts to tame it with GPS, expanding cell coverage and other modern "real world" advances. Pulitzer Prizes, stock portfolios, fame and fortune are inconsequential in the 98% that only 2% visit.

It's the true real world, where the ranking VIP is Mother Nature herself.

Author’s note: Jill Abramson was managing editor of the New York Times from 2003-11 and was named the paper’s first female executive managing editor in 2011. After questioning her salary compared to her male predecessor, she was fired on May 14, 2014 – coincidentally the day I returned to journalism as sports editor of The Billings Gazette. I have yet to return to that cornice on Specimen Ridge.

Jeff Welsch is executive news and sports director for Lee Enterprises' Montana publications.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0