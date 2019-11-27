ROUNDUP — Multi-platinum Red Bow recording artist Joe Nichols will headline the 2020 RIDE celebration on July 3, 2020.
Nichols has had six No. 1 chart-topping songs and eight Top 10 singles to his credit, including chart-toppers like “Brokenheartsville,” “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” and “Gimmie That Girl.” His discography also includes other Top 10 smashes.
The four-time Grammy nominee is the winner of the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist award, Country Music Television’s Breakthrough Video of the Year award, and the prestigious Horizon Award from the Country Music Association. His last album, "Crickets," was certified Platinum, having sold over 1 million units.
Concert wristbands will be available in advance during Roundup’s Christmas Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Chamber’s booth beside Musselshell Valley Equipment. Though May 30, 2020, advance wristbands, which cover entrance to all RIDE events, cost $35 for ages 13 and older, and $5 for kids 12 and younger. After the stroll, wristbands can be purchased at First Security Bank and Liquor Store 44, and online at roundupride.com.