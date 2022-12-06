Joint meeting set for parks board, Fish and Wildlife Commission, on Dec. 20

Legislation and budget issues will top the agenda for a joint meeting of the Montana Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and the Fish and Wildlife Commission on Dec. 20 at the Montana State Capitol.

Each will hold a separate meeting, as well as a short joint meeting.

The Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 20. The joint Parks and Outdoor Recreation Board and Fish and Wildlife Commission will start at 9 a.m., and the Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold its meeting starting at 9:30 a.m.

The meetings will be held in room 317 at the Montana State Capitol. The meetings will be broadcast live through MPAN, YouTube and Zoom.

Public comment will be taken on agenda items during the meetings. Those wishing to make a comment through Zoom need to register at the Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ website fwp.mt.gov by noon on Dec. 19. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.