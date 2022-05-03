Joliet 'Code Girls' win 2nd place in congressional app competition

Middle school students from Joliet Public Schools will be recognized for their work in creating an app that earned them second place at the national level in Code Girls United’s Congressional App Challenge. Entries are judged on platform, functionality, content suitability, and originality.

Kevin Kriskovich and his team of four girls, Bailey Shettel, Linden Schenk, Kaidence Jensen, and Madigan Sullivan created the GreenFitness app. The app gives users the opportunity to create reminders to exercise and drink water enabling them to be healthier. The students were combatting the concern that students spend too much time on their phones not being active and hydrated.

Kriskovich stated, “the girls have put in an incredible amount of work, about 2.5 hours a week since January. Seeing these students utilize teamwork skills to overcome challenges and grow has been fun to watch.”

The app design process required the girls to create a drawn prototype, build flow charts of the app, and ultimately, create the app. The girls also presented the app in video format as a sales pitch and demoed the app to a panel of professionals in the field.

Clark Begger, Joliet elementary principal, noted, “Kevin and these students have put in an incredible amount of work, all after school, on this project. I am happy to see them recognized for their positive leadership.”

Sullivan and Shettel returned this year along with new member Anorra Belston to create Positive Peacocks and the PEABOT app to compete in this year’s Northwest Regional Competition on April 30. The PEABOT app is aimed at suicide prevention.

Code Girls United is a “free after-school program for 4th-8th-grade girls. Each student learns the basics of creating and designing an app using App Inventor that solves a local community problem. They learn the basics of computer engineering and practical business skills throughout the course.

“The students compete in three different competitions, including Code Girls United own NW Regional App Challenge (scholarship prizes awarded), the International Technovation Challenge, and the nationwide Congressional App Challenge.”

Joliet Board of Trustees Chair Dawn Blain stated, “I am proud of these young girls’ hard work. This is a great example of how to harness the power of 21st century technologies to create a better world.”

Kriskovich and Joliet’s Code Girls United team will be honored by U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale at an event on May 6 at 2:30 p.m. in the Joliet School Library. The event is open to the public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0