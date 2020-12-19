Jordan man dies in rollover on Highway 200

A Jordan man died Saturday in a rollover crash that occurred on Montana Highway 200, several miles west of his home town.

The 22-year-old was traveling west in a Ford F-150 on the highway, according to a crash narrative from Montana Highway Patrol. At 7:16 a.m., the truck went off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, causing the truck to tip and roll. The vehicle rolled off the road, striking a fence before coming to a rest on its tires in a field. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from the truck. The crash occurred near mile marker 203.

MHP Trooper Caleb Kadrmas said the man was pronounced dead by the time authorities arrived at the scene. The roads were reported to be dry, and Kadrmas said that alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Saturday’s fatality is the 199th on Montana’s roads for 2020, 16 more than those for all of 2019. It also comes just a day after a man from Georgia died in a rollover while traveling west in a Peterbilt Model 348 on U.S. Highway 12.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.