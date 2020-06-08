Judge: Company can seek repossession of Wyoming coal shovels

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A bankruptcy court judge is allowing an international equipment company to try to repossess two building-sized shovels crucial to the operation of two Wyoming coal mines.

Komatsu Mining Corp. may begin the process of foreclosing on the shovels at Eagle Specialty Materials' Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Powder River Basin, Judge Benjamin Kahn of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia ruled June 2.

How that might happen remains to be seen. Repossessing the five-story-tall shovels would be more complicated than repossessing a car, Komatsu attorney Richard Parks said in court.

Komatsu claims the mines' current and previous owners owe millions of dollars on a maintenance contract for the shovels, the Gillette News Record reported.

Eagle Specialty Materials acquired the mines for $40.2 million following the bankruptcy of previous mine owner Blackjewel in 2019. The shovels weren't included in the sale.

Eagle Specialty Materials and Blackjewel don't dispute that they owe on the shovels. The question is how much, Eagle Specialty Materials attorney Steven L. Thomas said in court.