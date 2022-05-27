Judge denies charges against Hardin police chief and officer

A district court judge has denied a request to file criminal charges against Hardin’s police chief and an officer.

The charges drafted by a Big Horn County prosecutor stemmed from an arrest made by the Hardin officer in March. The denial by a judge May 23 is the latest development of tensions between city and county officials since the launch of Hardin’s police department at the start of the year.

“Attempts to sabotage this department with false accusations and ridiculous obstacles has not only made this department more technically advanced and more independent but have also proven the need for [a] more professional level of law enforcement,” wrote Hardin Mayor Joe Purcell in a statement released Friday.

Special Deputy Attorney David H. Sibley submitted charges against Hardin City Police Department Chief Donald Babbin and Officer Calen Curtin on May 17. Sibley alleged that when responding to a call at a gas station in Hardin on March 6, Calen used excessive force after a man “half-heartedly” punched him, according to court documents. Calen allegedly responded by using a Taser on the man, then punching him twice in the head while he was on the ground.

The man arrested, Elery Royce Crooked Arm, was reportedly smoking inside the gas station and destroying merchandise. He is currently in custody at Big Horn County Jail and has been charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer and parole violation. Crooked Arm, 40, had previously served time in prison after being convicted of rape in 2006.

A complaint was filed against Curtin, which spurred an investigation by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation. The day after Crooked Arm’s arrest, Chief Babbin allegedly threatened the person attempting to file the complaint, court documents said.

The charging documents came nearly two months later. Babbin faced one count of intimidation, a felony, and one count of official misconduct. Curtin was charged with assault and official misconduct, both misdemeanors.

The charging documents were submitted to Flathead County District Court Judge Dan Wilson. He denied the request to file all four charges. In the case against Babbin, Mayor Purcell wrote in his statement Friday, Wilson determined that the charging documents lacked probable cause.

Previous conflicts between the city police department and county officials have included the severing of dispatch services to Hardin police and officers being denied access into the sheriff’s office. Chief Babbin, who could not be reached for comment for this article, previously told the Gazette that every step for his young department has been an “uphill battle.”

Starting in April, the City of Hardin approved the implementation of the private dispatch service iNet 911, paid for by a rural development grant. The service utilizes cell towers, and each officer and vehicle is equipped with a cell phone.

