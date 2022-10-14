Judge denies Gov, AG, Stockgrowers appeal on BLM bison grazing decision

An administrative judge has denied an appeal by Montana’s governor and attorney general, along with grazing and cattle groups, seeking to halt a decision allowing bison grazing on federal lands.

“Appellants have failed to meet their burden of demonstrating the likelihood of immediate and irreparable harm if a stay is not granted,” Veronica Larvie, a Department of Interior administrative law judge, wrote in the Oct. 13 order. “They must show that an irreparable harm is likely, not merely possible, with reliable evidence of the timing and extent of the harm to show immediacy and significance.”

However, the groups can re-petition for a stay.

The appeal was filed in August after the Bureau of Land Management approved American Prairie’s request for a change of use to allow domestic bison to graze on federal land in Phillips County.

The change, permitted for 10 years, was approved on four allotments. The BLM also will allow the bison to graze year-round, rather than seasonally, and approved removing and modifying fences to make them wildlife friendly as well as to electrify some of the bison fencing.

American Prairie is a nonprofit conservation group that has been buying ranches in Eastern Montana to create a large grassland reserve, complete with animals native to the prairie, including bison. Although the group’s bison are tested for disease and fenced in, neighboring ranchers and Republican lawmakers have repeatedly attempted to hamstring the group.

The Montana Stockgrowers Association – along with the North and South Phillips County cooperative state grazing districts – joined in appealing the decision.

MSGA president Jim Steinbeisser said in a statement, “We are disappointed in this decision as we believe it is important that bison remain off the allotments until the appeal can be heard. We know this process is a marathon and not a sprint and this hurdle will not stop us and our partners from continuing to fight for Montana ranchers who graze livestock on public land.”

Meanwhile, Pete Geddes, American Prairie vice president, praised the judge’s ruling.

“It is clear from the decision that the allegations of harm had no factual basis,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing to work with Montana’s ag producers to ensure our herds remain disease-free because the health of our animals is just as important to us as it is to our neighbors.”

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s deputy press secretary, Jack O’Brien, said the governor’s office was reviewing the order and evaluating its next steps.

“We are encouraged by the judge's recognition of the concerns we raised about the deficiencies of BLM's decision,” he added.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ruling

Judge Larvie’s 41 page ruling finds fault with the BLM’s documentation regarding fencing projects proposed by American Prairie.

“Fencing is of greater concern here than the average grazing authorization because bison react differently to fencing than cattle,” wrote Larvie, a Trump administration appointee.

Without such specifics, Larvie said appellants and the public have a difficult time commenting on the proposed fencing modifications, raising “concerns whether BLM’s ultimate decision was ‘fully informed and well-considered.’ As such, this is ‘fair ground for litigation and more deliberative investigation.’”

The judge also criticized the BLM for not fully considering how electrifying fences around public lands might affect recreation use. That raises doubt “about whether BLM’s balancing of the competing resource uses is based on all relevant factors, supported by the record, and reasonable.”

On the issue of economic impacts, Larvie blasted the BLM for overestimating the effect and said the appellants’ details were “crude measures” that did not show immediate harm.

Disease

Larvie also cited a lack of factual evidence to support arguments made by the governor’s office, attorney general and ranchers when it came to issues like possible disease transmission from bison to cattle.

The appellants had raised concerns that allowing a change of use from cattle to bison would also violate the Taylor Grazing Act, along with other federal legislation.

“However, they fail to marshal facts or legal authority to show that these inadequacies would be successful in a merits review,” she wrote.

The judge also criticized the appellants for failing to consider or entirely ignoring facts and evidence provided by American Prairie and the BLM that contradicted their claims.

Geddes, of American Prairie, said his group would “prefer to collaborate with the state and livestock groups to support the long-term health of this region, but we are also prepared to continue protecting property rights and public land laws as long as necessary.”