Judge freezes federal coal leasing pending environmental review

The federal government must reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before it can issue any new leases, a judge ruled Friday.

Just over a week after he ordered the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to revise its coal leasing allowances in the Powder River Basin for a second time, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris of Montana found that a Trump-era environmental review of coal leasing “was arbitrarily curtailed and failed to consider relevant factors.”

He reinstated an Obama-era moratorium on all federal coal leasing — which was later repealed by the Trump BLM and not reinstated when the Biden administration moved to replace the Trump-era policy — until the agency completes “sufficient” analysis.

While it's been more than a decade since Wyoming's last federal coal lease sale in a decade, a couple are pending.

“This order marks a big win for our public lands and climate future,” Taylor McKinnon, a senior public lands campaigner at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a written statement. “Federal coal isn’t compatible with preserving a livable climate. The Biden administration must now undertake a full environmental review to bring the federal coal program to an orderly end.”

The Biden Department of the Interior defended its decision not to reinstate the moratorium while formulating a new coal policy. Wyoming and Montana, together the source of more than 40% of the country’s coal, intervened in the case in support of continued leasing.