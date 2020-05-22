Judge nixes bid to stop coal sales that Trump revived

But Morris declined to weigh in on the accuracy of the administration's conclusions. He said the February analysis was enough to fulfill the administration's immediate legal obligations. Any review of whether it was flawed would require a new lawsuit, he added.

"Plaintiffs remain free to file a complaint to challenge the sufficiency of the EA and FONSI and the issuance of any individual coal leases," the judge wrote in a 24-page opinion.

Trump pledged as a presidential candidate to end the moratorium - part of what he called the "war on coal" - and in office has eased regulations in an attempt to bolster the industry despite market forces that have sharply curtailed mining. Coal demand among utilities has been dropping for years because of competition from cheaper fuels and rising costs to control pollution from coal.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the decline. Yet critics of the coal program note that some lease sales have continued and say the administration's moves could open tens of thousands of acres of public lands to new mining.

Attorney Jenny Harbine, who represented the Northern Cheyenne tribe and several environmental groups in the case, said the ruling would not stop the shift many utilities are making from coal to renewables and other cleaner sources of electricity.