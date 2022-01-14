Judge orders USFWS to re-examine bison ruling

The request is based on an argument that Yellowstone contains two genetically distinct subpopulations, the Central and Northern herds, which are often separated geographically but do intermix. To back up the claim, they pointed out that only 22 indigenous bison remained in Central Yellowstone in 1902. Meanwhile, the Northern herd is descended from 18 females from northern Montana and three bulls from Texas introduced in 1902.

The Central herd tends to remain around the Madison River while the Northern herd is found along the Yellowstone and Lamar rivers.

Under an agreement with the state of Montana, in an attempt to avoid bison infected with the disease brucellosis from passing it to livestock, the state and National Park Service agreed in 2000 to allow the slaughter of bison and bison hunting to reduce the park’s bison population. The theory was that fewer bison would mean fewer would wander out of the park in winter when they might come into contact with cattle and spread brucellosis.