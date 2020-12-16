Judge tells Bozeman bar to follow health directives on virus

The group, called Stand Up Montana, says it is comprised of 300 individuals and business entities.

Bullock leaves office on Jan. 4. Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte has not said if he'll continue any of the directives issued by Bullock, although he said he will require mask use and temperature checks in his office along with regular COVID-19 testing, distancing measures and regular cleaning and sanitizing.

In Bozeman, the Rocking R Bar has remained open past 10 p.m. on several occasions despite warnings that it was violating health rules, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

Brian Gallik, attorney for the bar, argued that the mandated closing time was arbitrary and legally unenforceable.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert countered that young people who frequent bars are likely contributing to an increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in the county.

Owner Mike Hope said his business is down about $250,000 this year and the 10 p.m. closure time further hurt his bottom line.

"It's about my industry as a whole and it's about the survival of my industry," Hope said Tuesday.

The Rocking R received $71,500 in federal virus relief aid distributed by the state, according to the Department of Commerce.