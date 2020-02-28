Judge to view report on offensive school flyers in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A judge will privately review a school district's report on racist and homophobic flyers posted at a Wyoming junior high school as he considers a news media lawsuit seeking the report's public release.

News outlets including the Wyoming Tribune Eagle and The Associated Press had asked Laramie County District Judge Peter Froehlicher to review the document. The judge granted the request at a Friday hearing in the news organizations' lawsuit against Laramie County School District No. 1.

Froehlicher also will also look at a version to be submitted by the school district, with certain information blacked out because school officials assert it must be kept confidential.

Froehlicher denied the news outlets' request to order the document's immediate release.

The flyers posted by at least one student at McCormick Junior High School in Cheyenne in March, 2019, read "Join the KKK" and "It's not OK to be gay." Some parents and students said the school had a history of racist and anti-gay behavior that continued even after the revelation about the flyers caused a public outcry.

The district held community meetings, developed a response plan and hired an employee dedicated to facilitating student diversity in response.

