Judge upholds magistrate's findings on Crazy Mountain access dispute

Crazy Mountain access proponents suffered another defeat on Wednesday after U.S. District Court Judge Susan P. Watters adopted “in full” a February ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan.

Friends of the Crazy Mountains, Enhancing Montana's Wildlife & Habitat, the Skyline Sportsmen Association and Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers had appealed Cavan’s findings. The groups contended the Custer Gallatin National Forest had not acted appropriately in rerouting a trail on the west side of the mountain range and walked away from trail maintenance on the east side. Landowners also joined in the lawsuit on the Forest Service’s side.

The Crazy Mountains contain a checkerboard of landownership, with private and federal holdings interconnected and sometimes isolated. The access groups had contended the Forest Service erred in its management of four trails by not defending prescriptive access rights on routes that date back to the early 1900s. The agency countered that it had appropriately considered alternatives and pursued the best action for the Forest Service. Landowners disputed that the agency had access rights on the old routes.

In 2018, the Forest Service reached an agreement with landowners to reroute the Porcupine-Lowline Trail in return for an easement across a portion of private land. The trail opened to the public last year. Access groups contended the reroute wasn’t properly considered and vetted by the public.

In his findings, Cavan wrote that he was required to determine whether the Forest Service’s actions were “arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion or otherwise not in accordance with the law.” He noted the “’arbitrary and capricious’ standard is narrow, and the court may not substitute its judgment for that of the agency.” He was therefore required to decide whether the Forest Service had “considered the relevant factors or made a clear error of judgment.”

Watters upheld Cavan’s decision saying that the access groups had “failed to demonstrate that the USFS did not take a ‘hard look’ at the environmental impacts of the project.” The judge also agreed with Cavan that the Forest Service did not fail to “protect existing access rights” because there was no valid legal interest in the potential easements.

“When we began this journey, we realized the important yet novel nature of our litigation and that our best legal opportunities would be on appeal,” wrote John B. Sullivan III, chairman of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, in an email. “This decision is not surprising, and it reaffirms our fear that nothing in the law prohibits the U.S. Forest Service from abandoning legal public access in favor of the wealthy and politically well-connected. When people lament the transition of the West to a playground for only the wealthy, we need look no further than the decisions currently being made by the Forest Service in the Custer Gallatin National Forest as facilitating that transition.”

Sullivan added that his group will continue to fight for public access.

“Judge Watters’ ruling does nothing to change the fundamental facts of this case: The U.S. Forest Service intentionally abandoned historic public access – which they admitted in open court – at the request of a few politically well-connected landowners, without any public involvement,” Sullivan said.

Watters wrote in her finding that courts are prevented from entering into “day-to-day management,” which is what the groups were requesting with their protest of abandonment of the east side trails.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0