June 8 workshops on living with large carnivores set in Story, Dayton, Wyoming

Bear

A workshop on living with large carnivores like black bears will be provided in Story and Dayton, Wyoming, this month.

 Courtesy photo KURT WILSON

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host two Living in Large Carnivore Country workshops in early June.

The first workshop will be held at the Story Branch Library in Story on June 7 at 6 p.m. The second workshop will be held at the Tongue River Valley Dayton Community Center on June 8 at 6 p.m.

The workshops are designed to increase participants’ awareness and understanding of bears and mountain lions. They feature information on large carnivore behavior and biology, safety and legal issues, how to prevent conflicts and what to do in an encounter.

Game and Fish large carnivore biologist Kyle Garrett will lead both workshops and Sheridan region Game and Fish personnel will be in attendance to answer questions about local bear and lion issues.

The program will focus on how to prevent conflicts by securing garbage and other attractants, as well as how to use electric fencing and other exclusion options for protecting backyard beehives, chickens and other domestic animals.

There will also be a demonstration of the proper use of bear spray.

The workshops are free, and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

