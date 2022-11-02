June flood drowns Gardiner businesses' summer revenue

Although the community of Gardiner has a population of around 900 residents, it can see a million visitors pass through town on their way to Yellowstone National Park. At the peak of summer travel, as many as 2,000 to 3,000 people a day may crowd the streets with RVs, cars and trucks pulling camping trailers.

This summer, it was the exact opposite. Gardiner felt close to a ghost town.

“It just feels depressing,” said lifelong Gardiner resident Zondra Skertch. “We need a good summer to get through the winter.”

Flood

On June 13, high water in the Gardner River washed out the road from the North Entrance into Yellowstone, cutting off the town of Gardiner from its economic lifeline. Without access to the park, visitation to Gardiner plummeted. Motels suffered cancellations and businesses lost customers.

“The lack of tourists pretty much shut us down,” said Paul McAllister, of The Antler Pub and Grill.

The business ended up laying off 14 workers. A survey by the Gardiner Chamber of Commerce found that out of 51 businesses that replied, about half laid off two to 12 employees. Terese Petcoff, executive director of the chamber, said most companies around town saw their summer revenue plunge by 80% to 90%. Four larger hotels completely closed after the flood.

At the park’s Northeast Entrance, Cooke City and Silver Gate businesses also took a hit when sections of the road in that area were washed out and the park gate was closed. The route reopened to the public on Oct. 15, but by then many of the towns’ businesses were already boarded up until the winter season.

The only section of tourism that may have increased in Gardiner was from members of Congress, about 30 of which traveled to the park to witness the devastation for themselves. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte also visited, noting that communities like Gardiner and Cooke City/Silver Gate are “nearly 100% dependent” on the park to power their economies.

Lost crop

Park County Commissioner Bill Berg said it’s been a tough summer across the flood-affected county in southwest Montana, with few avenues to make the suffering businesses whole.

The pandemic also forced a temporary closure of all Yellowstone entrances in 2020, but that was “a piece of cake” compared to this year, said Stacey Orsted, owner of the Wonderland Café and Lodge in Gardiner. At least then, she noted, there were federal resources to help keep businesses afloat. Some companies took out loans to survive that downturn and couldn’t afford more this year, she added.

“The lack of resources to help with cash losses is pretty scary,” said Orsted, who opened her business five years ago in January. “Some days it feels like it’s been 30 years.”

Commissioner Berg compared the situation in the gateway towns to farmers losing an entire year’s crop, except there’s no crop insurance for businesses.

The revenue from lodging taxes for Park County show a drop of 20% in the second quarter compared to the previous year, but 2021 had an extremely good second quarter, up 292%. The second quarter runs from April 1 to June 30. Data has yet to be posted for the third quarter, which ended on Sept. 30.

Because business was so robust in 2020 and 2021, Petcoff said companies were building employee housing and expanding for this summer, taking on debt in the process. Foreign workers were finally allowed back this year, following pandemic restrictions, also helping to boost business prospects.

“I was really excited for this summer, then the flood hit,” Petcoff said.

Her survey did show more than 35 businesses in town taking advantage of some type of state, federal or community funding to help them through the summer.

Park access

Jeanette Mikos and her husband own and operate Yellowstone Basin Inn. She said their revenue for the summer was down around $450,000 compared to 2021, a drop of around 70%. She said the $25,000 grants the state handed out were a small Band-Aid and the Small Business Administration’s offer of loans were untenable to those who don’t want to take on additional debt.

“We had some savings to draw off of, but this is revenue we’ll never get back,” Mikos said.

The Park Service could have done more to help visitors get into Yellowstone, to help businesses like hers generate some revenue, Mikos added. She and her husband purchased the inn four years ago and since then they have weathered a government shutdown, the pandemic and now this year’s flood.

Some businesses, like those operating wildlife tours or offering fishing guide service, were allowed to take guests into the park, but only at certain times of the day – early in the morning and out around 5:30 p.m. Superintendent Cam Sholly has said he didn’t open the route up to more traffic because that would have delayed construction of the new access road, a converted stagecoach route from the 1870s.

Even with local travel limited, Sholly’s office calculated the total amount of time the route was being used to shuttle people between Mammoth and Gardiner worked out to three weeks total over the four-month closure.

“We did this together working around life – kids getting to school, getting the mail up here, essential services,” Sholly said during a dedication of the new road on Oct. 29.

The road was reopened to the public on Sunday, Oct. 30, just before the park’s other interior roads shut down for the winter on Nov. 1. The route from Gardiner to Cooke City is the only park road plowed and left open to the pubic year-round. The other park roads are groomed for snowmobile and snowcoach traffic with the winter season starting on Dec. 15 and extending to mid-March.

Visit

Gardiner resident Zondra Skertch said her massage business was turning away clients in 2021, so she beefed up her staff this year only to have the flooding shut off the expected increase in cash flow. She also owns a vacation rental in a nearby mountain community. To keep it from sitting empty she invited friends to visit at a discounted rate.

“We’re just limping through,” she said.

Gardiner’s winter season accounts for less than one-quarter of the economy, Petcoff estimated, adding that even with great winter visitation it won’t offset the losses from this summer. Yet she said most residents and business operators have remained optimistic.

Business owners, as well as public officials, are encouraging travelers to visit Gardiner to give the economy a much-needed boost. Skertch said the locals are much friendlier than usual, due to the isolation of this past summer.

“We’ve been so appreciative,” she said.