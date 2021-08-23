Jury assigns some blame to police in Livingston shooting death, falls short of damages

Lawellin said their perspective is based on a call from a juror from the original June trial. According to Lawellin, the juror said the original jury had been hung by a single juror who insisted on assigning blame to the city. As a result, she said, the city views this 49-51 percent split as a compromise made by the jury to avoid a mistrial. But she said there was no way to know without speaking to the jury.

“We believe that there were a number of jurors who believed that the actions of Sean O’Brien were so utterly reckless,” Lawellin explained, “that there could be no liability for the city and that the jury’s final ruling is a compromise to get to a final verdict so that there wasn’t a hung jury in this second trial as well.”

Asked if the city would review its use of force procedures and training in the context of the jury’s verdict Lawellin responded, “The city has been reviewing the incident since Jan. 3rd, 2016, and we are constantly working to improve policies, procedures and training.”

Asked if any specific policy change has arisen from the shooting, she responded, “No, because the policies are general and they are universally, broadly accepted as the appropriate parameters that define the use of deadly force.”