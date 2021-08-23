Jury assigns some blame to police in Livingston shooting death, falls short of damages

A federal jury has decided the City of Livingston was partly negligent when two of its officers shot and killed Sean Patrick O’Brien in 2016, but the jury fell short of assigning enough blame to award damages to his surviving family.
O’Brien’s estate sued the city arguing officers were unreasonable when they shot O'Brien and acted contrary to the city’s policies. They claimed O’Brien was trying to run away from officers when he was shot. The city argued O’Brien had been the unreasonable one and was largely responsible for his own death.
Livingston Police officers, Kevin Engle and Andrew Emanuel told jurors in a federal trial in Billings in June — that ended in a mistrial — they had been dining at a local pizza joint the night of Jan. 2, 2016 when dispatch told them a man was at Shopko telling employees, “you better call the cops or someone might get shot.”
That man was O’Brien.
Leaving their meal behind, the two officers headed for the store. Dashcam footage shows they split up to look for the man. Engle spotted O’Brien hiding in the bushes, but as he got out of his vehicle he says O’Brien charged him. The initial encounter was not on video. Engle shouted for O’Brien to stop and fired his Taser, but it had no effect.
Emanuel rejoined Engle, and the two officers shouted orders and drew their guns.
Dashcam footage showed O’Brien swore at them and waved his arms. He was holding a box cutter. They shouted at O'Brien “stop moving," “get on the ground” and “drop the knife.” Officers shouted 14 commands, but O'Brien obeyed none of them.
Instead, he crossed the street away from Emanuel and started to run back towards the parking lot. Engle told the jury in June, and again in August, that O’Brien was charging him with the knife and that he feared for his life. A fraction of a second later the officers opened fire and O’Brien fell to the ground apparently dead. They fired 17 rounds hitting O’Brien 12 times.
The officers were cleared of any wrongdoing by a joint Bozeman Police and Gallatin County Sheriff’s investigation and a coroner’s inquest held that same year.
To prove negligence, O’Brien’s family did not need to show what the officers did was illegal, but that they acted unreasonably and as a result O’Brien died. The jury found the two officers did act negligently and in a manner that caused O’Brien’s death. But they stopped short of assigning total blame to either side.
The jury assigned 49% of the blame to the city. The remaining 51% they assigned to O’Brien. Had the jury assigned 50% of the blame to Livingston, O'Brien's family would have been allowed to recover damages. Some viewed the decision as a message to the city that the encounter was mishandled.
Nate Wagner, who represented O’Brien’s estate, argued that the case was clearly an example where both sides were to blame, but that the officers could have acted in a way that saved O’Brien’s life rather than taking it.
The jury’s verdict is deeply disappointing to the family, Wagner wrote in a statement to The Gazette. “At the same time, we believe the jury’s determination that the officers were 49% responsible for Sean’s death sends a powerful message to law enforcement agencies in Montana. The City of Livingston avoided financial liability for Sean’s death by the slimmest possible margin, and we hope this outcome will serve as a deterrent to the unnecessary use of deadly force by law enforcement officers against the citizens of Montana.”
Livingston City Attorney, Courtney Lawellin, said the city did not think the jury’s verdict was intended to send a message, but rather a placation of the current political environment. She argued it was actually a compromise to ensure this trial did not end in a mistrial.
In June, a deadlocked jury forced federal Magistrate Judge Timothy Cavan to declare a mistrial in the case after the jury could not decide on the allocation of blame. Requests for comment from the City of Livingston and attorneys for O'Brien's estate were not returned at press time.
Lawellin said their perspective is based on a call from a juror from the original June trial. According to Lawellin, the juror said the original jury had been hung by a single juror who insisted on assigning blame to the city. As a result, she said, the city views this 49-51 percent split as a compromise made by the jury to avoid a mistrial. But she said there was no way to know without speaking to the jury.
“We believe that there were a number of jurors who believed that the actions of Sean O’Brien were so utterly reckless,” Lawellin explained, “that there could be no liability for the city and that the jury’s final ruling is a compromise to get to a final verdict so that there wasn’t a hung jury in this second trial as well.”
Asked if the city would review its use of force procedures and training in the context of the jury’s verdict Lawellin responded, “The city has been reviewing the incident since Jan. 3rd, 2016, and we are constantly working to improve policies, procedures and training.”
Asked if any specific policy change has arisen from the shooting, she responded, “No, because the policies are general and they are universally, broadly accepted as the appropriate parameters that define the use of deadly force.”
The city appeared frustrated that Cavan had ordered the jury last week to not contact the parties in the case, according to Lawellin. In most federal cases, a judge will bar the attorneys from contacting the jurors directly, but the jurors are usually free to call the attorneys if they want.
“We may never know what happened [in deliberations],” Lawellin explained. “And I think that is certainly something that the public should know. Because if we’re going to find out what jurors in that room thought might need to be changed, we may never have the opportunity to do that because of the judge’s order.”