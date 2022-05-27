Just like old times: Historic dude ranch near Yellowstone hosts pop-up event

For those procrastinating travelers who haven’t nailed down their summer plans and are looking for a different experience, Ranch Preservation Holdings is offering a one-time opportunity to time travel.
The Arizona-based company, which specializes in historic dude ranches, is utilizing the old OTO Ranch north of Gardiner for its Yellowstone Pop-Up Ranch benefit July 24-Aug. 20.
“This is just one of the coolest places,” said Jaye Wells, managing partner for Ranch Preservation Holdings, the preservation arm of True Ranch Collection, an Arizona-based dude ranch company.
The OTO Ranch is situated along Cedar Creek in a hidden valley at the base of the Absaroka Mountains, about 10 miles north of Gardiner and Yellowstone National Park.
The OTO is the oldest dude ranch in Montana and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 1990 the Forest Service purchased the property, mainly to preserve the 3,200-acres of wildlife habitat along the northern border of Yellowstone.
After COVID concerns waned this winter, the Forest Service and Ranch Preservation Holdings got together to work out the details for the pop-up and arrange the proper paperwork.
“The goal is a little TLC and seeing what kind of use fits and works up there,” said Mike Thom, Gardiner District ranger.
Just having the OTO’s 30 buildings fixed up and cleaned out is a huge benefit, he added, and maybe it will bring the ranch to the attention of some other entity who will want to use it.
“As a company, we’ll be using this template for other pop-ups,” said Bridget Brussels of True Ranch Collection.
Dude stuff
Over the course of four weeks, Wells’ crew will relocate to the OTO to guide guests on horseback rides, hikes and to prepare meals — not unlike the pastimes and hospitality founders Dick and Dora Randall provided when they first opened the OTO in 1898.
“We’ll bring cowboy singers, .22s, archery — we’re in the entertainment business,” Wells said.
Guests will sleep in one of the 12 historic cabins and be entertained and dine in the rustic main lodge finished in 1920. The stays are six nights only, Sunday through Saturday, and cost $2,975 per person for double occupancy, $3,975 for single occupancy.
A portion of the proceeds raised will be donated to the Forest Service to help pay for the ranch’s restoration, which is estimated to cost $8 million.
Quickly
The pop-up dude ranch wasn’t advertised sooner because it took until recently for the Forest Service to arrange the special-use permit. To help get the word out about the opportunity quickly, True Ranch Collection is using Travelzoo, an online company that publishes travel and entertainment deals.
Thom is hoping to learn from the experience about possible ways the historic ranch can be used by the Forest Service. He said the agency was in negotiations with Montana State University before COVID-19 hit.
Right now, the dude ranch portion of the property — 28 acres — has been carved out from the rest of the land for an administrative site. This means it can only be used by the Forest Service and only for certain purposes and a fixed number of days in the summer. Changing those rules would require the Custer Gallatin National Forest to amend its forest plan.
Old times
The ranch hasn’t had paying guests since 1939 when Gay Randall and Chan Libbey decided to sell the property. At its peak, the dude ranch attracted guests like President Theodore Roosevelt and German Gen. Paul von Hindenburg, who commanded that country’s troops during World War I.
Wells said the buildings still contain furniture made specifically for the ranch by Thomas Molesworth, a famed western furniture designer.
The Randalls made the remote OTO compound self-sufficient. A large garden supplied vegetables. Randall grew hops to make his own beer. One building provided freezer space for butchered cattle and game. Another was a shower house that included a wood-fired boiler to heat the water. A building along Cedar Creek was fed by a flume that channeled water to power a generator for electricity. All of the log buildings’ chinking was painted green, along with the mortar in the rock work, and all of the window trim was painted red. Red and green were the OTO colors. The buildings were designed and built by Randall and his ranch crew.
Elk antlers embedded in the lodge's fireplace were sawed off by intruders. The antlers were from a bull that President Theodore Roosevelt had shot. The fireplace also contains several pieces of petrified wood.
View photos of the dude ranch near Yellowstone National Park
Roof work
Volunteers and Forest Service workers nail down cedar shakes to the OTO Ranch's big lodge last week.
Ranch hand
Yellowstone Chip Samuelson is surrounded by dude-ettes in this historic photo showing the varied dress of the era.
Randall Hill
The story is told that Dick Randall would ride to the top of this hill and make his horse rear up as a goodbye gesture to his guests.
Backside
The rear of the lodge shows the roof. In the foreground at right is the kitchen area of the big structure.
Lodge doors
Each of the rooms in the OTO lodge has a different brand on the door, in keeping with the dude ranch theme of the compound.
Shower house
Water was heated by a wood-fired boiler, at right, for the guests' shower room.
OTO Ranch
The road to the historic OTO Ranch has been temporarily closed following flooding last week that damaged the route.
Sawed off
Lion guards
Two cast iron lion sculptures that originally adorned a pool table were repurposed as supports for a railing on the lodge's south entry to the billiards room.
Stories around the hearth
This historic photo shows the lodge's main room. Next to the fireplace in a white shirt is ranch owner Dick Randall.
Colleen Sloan
Colleen Sloan travels from her Utah home each year to cook for volunteers working to restore buildings at the OTO Ranch, north of Gardiner. She would like eventually to see interpreters give public tours of the historic dude ranch, the first in Montana. In the background is the original home of the ranch's owner, Dick Randall.
Volunteers
Beverly Moog, left, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Patricia Koppel, of Georgia, oil some of the more than 400 artifacts from the OTO ranch that are being presevered. The two are participants in the Forest Service's Passages In Time volunteer project.
In its prime
The lodge is seen shortly after it was completed in 1920, just in time for the marriage of Dick Randall's daughter.
Sapling ceiling
In the main lodge's great room, saplings were stripped and nailed in to create a unique and unusual adornment to the ceiling.
South end
The south entrance to the lodge accesses the billiard room.
Lodge light
A light fixture in the OTO lodge is painted in the ranch's colors, green and red.