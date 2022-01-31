Kalispell hotel sale displacing 100 extended-stay residents

Other nonprofit leaders in the valley have broader concerns that the situation at the FairBridge jeopardizes the community as a whole.

“We are already working at max capacity,” said Tonya Horn, Executive Director of the Flathead Warming Center.

Horn runs an emergency shelter with 40 beds available each night, but she said the organization turns people away “nightly” because there is no space left.

“That is just heartbreaking,” Horn said.

Adding displaced FairBridge guests into the mix will further stress the city’s other emergency services like police and ambulances, Horn predicted. The additional strain could push the city over the brink of a community emergency, she warned.

“The impact that this could mean on our community is huge,” Horn said.

“We all should stop and think about the ramifications of closing the Fairbridge Inn,” wrote Matt Evans, a former FairBridge guest, to the Inter Lake.

Some guests are hoping there’s still a possibility the Feb. 12 deadline will be extended. But Horn and others believe the solution is more complex than a temporary delay in the move-out date.