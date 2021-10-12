Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch up for sale

Even though West changed the name on the front gate to West Ranch, the property is being described as Monster Lake Ranch in the online property description and a promotional video associated with the listing.

The ranch was used for many commercial purposes prior to West’s ownership and still holds much of the same potential, with a commercial kitchen inside the 3,450-square-foot fully renovated lodge, several riding arenas and stalls, 1,500 acres of irrigated land for pasture and hay production, horseback riding and trophy trout fishing on the 180-acre Quick Lake all existing on the property.

“Whether you’re looking for a private fishery or an investment opportunity to outfit guided fly fishing trips, Monster Lake will exceed your expectations,” the narrator says in the video.

Not once is West mentioned in this video or the property description.

West made many plans for his property but followed through on few. In November 2019, he wanted to build a large, private meditation structure on the property. The morning of a county planning and zoning meeting discussing the work, West told staff he wanted to add private residential pods outside of the structure, causing a significant change to the zoning, much to the chagrin of P&Z staff.