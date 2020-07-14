Kanye West seeking to use Wyoming warehouse for Yeezy clothing brand

Cody Labs

A former Cody Labs facility at 119 Road 2AB in Cody, Wyo. is shown in this 2018 file photo.

 Ruffin Prevost

CODY, Wyo. — Kanye West plans to use a former drug-manufacturing warehouse in Wyoming to create his Yeezy brand clothing and shoes.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer owns a ranch near Cody.

West announced in November he was moving the headquarters of his $1 billion shoe and clothing company to the ranch from Calabasas, California. West has since announced business partnerships with Adidas and Gap.

In December, a construction firm gave planning officials a proposal to remodel a Cody warehouse as an Adidas Yeezy sample lab, according to city planner Todd Stowell.

The city planning and zoning board was set to review the proposal Tuesday, the Cody Enterprise reports.

The building was part of a plan to manufacture generic drugs until Philadelphia-based Lannett halted its Cody Labs project in 2018.

