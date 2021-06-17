Kenny Chesney to play Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman July 9, 2022

Chesney has released 19 studio albums since his debut album in 1994, 15 of which have been certified gold or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and has had 30 No. 1 singles on the U.S. country charts, including “She’s Got It All,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” “The Boys of Fall” and “Get Along.”

He is one of the most popular touring acts in country music and has played nearly 200 stadium shows, which are regularly sold out. Chesney is an eight-time Entertainer of the Year award winner – four times awarded by the Country Music Association and four by the Academy of Country Music.

“Confirming the new date for Kenny Chesney to play Bobcat Stadium in 2022 is a huge step as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Duane Morris, senior director of MSU Auxiliary Services. “An epic night like this at Bobcat Stadium with a performer of this magnitude will remind us how much we value live music and entertainment in our lives.”

“Like it does for everyone, the idea of music, live music, fills me up,” Chesney said. “Nothing is so in the moment, so completely alive. I want to start 2022 with the awesome rush that embodies everything playing for No Shoes Nation is. We’re calling the tour Here and Now 2022 because when we get together, there is only the present — and it’s so electric and good, I know I don’t want it to end. I just want to be 100% there with all of you.”

