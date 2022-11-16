Kevin Costner hosts series exploring Yellowstone at 150 years old

In 2021, Kevin Costner took interest in a different Yellowstone than the television series he’s worked on for the past six years.

Marc Pierce, executive producer and CEO of Montana-based Warm Springs Productions, went to Costner with a pitch to be the narrator and host of “Yellowstone One-Fifty,” a four-part series told from the historical perspective of the 1871 expedition led by geologist Ferdinand V. Hayden to explore the region.

It was Hayden and his group – which included a topographer, meteorologist, zoologist, botanists, a photographer and artist – that gave the world the first photographs, paintings and scientific reports on the unique area, capturing imaginations with fantastic tales of geysers, burbling mudpots and a giant waterfall. The next year, President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act into law. This year is the park’s 150th anniversary.

The Hayden Expedition wasn’t visiting Yellowstone to protect the area’s unique features, Costner says in the show, “They were here to tear it to shreds in the name of progress.”

Yet slowly the beauty and wonders of Yellowstone “got inside them,” he adds, and the men changed their perspectives. The explorers returned to Washington and told lawmakers “you can’t ruin this place,” Pierce said, “which was a unique concept at the time.

“Costner liked the idea of common men who changed history,” he added.

The actor says in the first episode, titled “A Magical Place,” that he realized it was a story he wanted to share for one not-so-simple reason. At a time when people only cared about what they could extract from the land, these pioneers found a way to preserve a unique place for all people – not just the rich, railroad barons or businessmen seeking to profit off the park, Costner notes.

Pitch

Pierce said the project was originally pitched to a different network that declined. So he turned to Fox Nation, a streaming service launched in 2018, that he had worked with on other projects. The network’s executives quickly signed on.

John Finley, executive vice-president of development at Fox Nation, said the unique history of America’s first national park caught his attention, along with the fact that Costner was “very passionate about the project.”

The crew filmed Costner this past spring, which Finley noted was colder and snowier than he expected. All of that snow translated into a historic flood in mid-June when rain fell, forcing park officials to alter plans for the summer’s anniversary celebrations. The flood damaged two of the main routes into the park from Montana, the North Entrance at Gardiner and the Northeast Entrance near Cooke City/Silver Gate. Once again, Yellowstone had demonstrated to the world the power of nature.

“It’s an iconic American location,” Finley said. “It’s such an important piece of the American fabric and spectacular in every sense of the word.”

Costner’s work with the Warm Springs crew lasted only a week, working some days for 18 hours, Pierce said.

“He’s obviously a busy man these days,” he added, with the episodic television show “Yellowstone” in its fifth season. The show’s Nov. 13 premier attracted 12.1 million viewers.

Despite the short time frame to film the actor, Pierce said while traveling with the crew Costner’s enthusiasm for the story of the Hayden Expedition – what those men experienced 150 years ago and the effect it had on the course of history – grew stronger. Costner speculates in the episode about “the spirit of the great explorers” and what compelled them to journey into the unknown.

Route

“Yellowstone One-Fifty’s” first episode follows the route of the expedition, highlighting the uncommon scenery of Yellowstone’s Lamar Valley, the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its three falls, Hayden Valley during the bison rut and Old Faithful. The video footage shows a grizzly hunting elk and wolves hounding bison. Aerial shots highlight the vast grandeur of the park, and colorful features like Grand Prismatic Spring.

Episode 2 explores the park in winter. The third episode looks at springtime and the “flood of biblical proportions.” The final segment in the series, titled “An Enduring Legacy,” examines the 10,000-year human history of Yellowstone.

Costner recounts in the first episode the interaction between Hayden and the explorers when they met two prospectors who had laid claim to Yellowstone with plans to dig for gold, build a hotel and market the water for its healing powers. It was then Hayden came to understand that without protection the park would be commercialized, Costner says.

The pressure to develop the park must have been huge, he notes. Yet the expedition was key to ensuring the landscape, its unique features and wildlife would be protected 150 years later.

“If you have an idea, and believe in it strongly enough, you can change the world,” Costner says.

The four one-hour episodes premier with the first one broadcast on Sunday, Nov. 20. The other segments will be released consecutively on the platform throughout its debut week.

Considering how well the series turned out, Pierce said the network executives that turned down the pitch for the show must now be kicking themselves.