Kevin Costner to narrate TV series on Yellowstone National Park

NEW YORK — "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner has agreed to narrate a four-part series on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park for the Fox Nation streaming service.

"Yellowstone: One-Fifty" is expected to debut on Fox Nation this fall.

The four hours will focus on the park's history and wildlife, each episode rolling out during a debut week. Costner's company, Territory Films, is making the series with Warm Springs Productions.

The actor stars in Paramount's Western series "Yellowstone," currently the biggest hit on cable television.

28th Annual SAG Awards - Arrivals

Kevin Costner arrives at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, in Santa Monica, Calif. 

 Jordan Strauss, Invision/AP
