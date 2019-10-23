Two people who died on Oct. 9 in a crash near Culbertson have been identified by Richland County officials.
Richland County Coroner, Rob Pulver identified Lorenzo Segura, 18, and Raudel Palacio, 34, of Emporia, Kansas who died on Oct. 9 near Culbertson after the vehicle they were in slid and struck an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.
The T-bone collision occurred on Montana Highway 16 on a bridge south of Culbertson at about 1:45 p.m. Road conditions at the time were wet, with slush on the bridge, according to a crash narrative provided by MHP dispatch.
Before the crash, Segura, who was driving a northbound 2001 Honda S2000 car, lost control of the car on the bridge deck, sending it into a slide. The Honda struck a southbound pickup truck. The collision occurred on the passenger side of the Honda, according to MHP Trooper Lane Knows His Gun.
Both people in the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the Roosevelt Medical Center in Culbertson and then flown by air ambulance to the Billings Clinic. Speed is suspected as a possible factor in the crash, according to MHP.