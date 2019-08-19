Six people have died from car crashes in Roosevelt County since Friday.
Fatal crashes occurred Friday, Saturday and Monday in the northern Montana county where about 11,000 people live. So far this year, 114 people have died in crashes on Montana's roads, according to MHP.
Five of the six victims in Roosevelt County were publicly identified late Monday morning by Sheriff Jason Fredericks.
Two people were killed in a crash Friday near Culbertson, one person was killed in a crash Saturday near Poplar, and two people died later Saturday in a crash near Culbertson. Monday morning, MHP was investigating a fatal crash east of Wolf Point that left another person dead.
Friday's crash killed Valerie Youpee, 50, and Natalie Long Hair, 41, both Fort Kipp residents. The Saturday morning crash killed Richard Brown, 22, of Poplar.
Saturday night's crash killed Caleb Fell, 21, and Bryan Pederson, both of Culbertson.
The Monday morning crash occurred on Montana Highway 25, and it appears the driver was negotiating a curve in the road when his vehicle went into a ditch and rolled multiple times, said MHP Trooper T'Elle Evans. MHP was dispatched to the crash at about 5 a.m.
Friday's crash involved an SUV driving on BIA Route 1 near mile marker 2.4 at about 2:11 p.m. Three people were in the car. It's unknown who was driving the car at the time of the crash. The eastbound vehicle was attempting to pass another car but swerved off the right side of the road due to an oncoming westbound vehicle.
The SUV went an estimated 50 feet off the road before going airborne and traveling another 80 feet before landing and rolling twice. All three people inside the vehicle were ejected during the crash. The deceased were identified as Youpee, and Long Hair, both of Fort Kipp. A 66-year-old man from Brockton was taken to the Roosevelt Medical Center Clinic for treatment.
Alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash, according to the MHP crash narrative.
The next fatal crash occurred Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m. near Poplar. A 22-year-old Poplar man, later identified as Richard Brown, died after his eastbound car left BIA Route 1 and entered a ditch. The car traveled 400 feet, hit a metal culvert and traveled 187 feet before rolling multiple times and hitting a wooden pole.
The car came to a stop on its roof. Brown was not wearing a seat belt and he was ejected during the crash, according to an MHP crash narrative. MHP is investigating alcohol and speed as possible factors in the crash.
Later Saturday two men were killed after the commercial truck they were driving was hit by a train near Culbertson. That crash took place at about 5:15 p.m. near Road 1013 and U.S. Highway 2. The box of the truck was separated from the cab as a result of the collision. The driver was 18-year-old Bryan Pederson and the passenger was 21-year-old Caleb Fell. Both Culbertson residents died as a result of the crash.
It appeared their vehicle failed to yield to the train, according to MHP.
The truck they were driving was hauling the radioactive filters sometimes found in oil fields to a dump site.