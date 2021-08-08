Know before you go: New rules for crossing Canadian border start Monday

— Individuals must take a COVID-19 test on arrival, if required. Failure to do so could result in a ticket.

Border officials say even though travelers are fully vaccinated, they must also provide a quarantine plan in ArriveCAN and be prepared to quarantine.

"At any time after entry, if a fully vaccinated traveler tests positive or is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they must follow all local public health requirements, including quarantine or isolation," Canadian Border Service Agency officials said.

Only fully vaccinated U.S. citizens or permanent residents living in the U.S. are eligible to come to Canada for non-essential purposes. The border remains closed to Canadians attempting to leave for nonessential purposes.

U.S. travelers must submit mandatory information including digital proof using ArriveCAN starting after a new version of the software is released at midnight on Monday. Travelers using the app must ensure that they have the most up-to-date version available in the Google Play Store and the App Store for iPhone as of Monday as it will be needed before and after crossing the border.

If travelers can't enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them, officials said.