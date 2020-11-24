 Skip to main content
Kurt Alme tapped as Gianforte's budget director
Kurt Alme

Kurt Alme, the president of the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, speaks at a press conference Thursday.

 CASEY PAGE/Gazette Staff

Kurt Alme, the outgoing U.S. Attorney for the district of Montana, will serve as Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte's budget director. 

The announcement came in a Tuesday press release from Gianforte spokesperson Brooke Stroyke. Alme announced via press release at 5 p.m. Monday he would resign as U.S. Attorney, effective Dec. 2. 

Alme previously directed the Montana Department of Revenue. 

“We received a clear mandate from Montanans to fire up our economy and hold the line on state spending, and I need a leader of Kurt’s experience and intellect to implement that mandate,” Gianforte said in a statement included in the press release. “In partnering with Kurt, I’m confident that we’ll be able to identify waste in the budget and free up those dollars so that folks can keep more of the money that they earn.”

Alme graduated high school in Miles City. He’s also worked as an assistant U.S. attorney, and as general counsel for the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

In a statement included in the press release announcing his hire, Alme said he was honored to serve in the new role. 

“Montanans want to see Helena change the way it does business, and that begins with how Helena spends the hard-earned dollars of its citizens," he said. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this team, and look forward to getting to work on the Governor-elect’s forthcoming budget."

