POWELL, Wyoming — Area residents who attend this year’s Ag Showcase can expect an evening of food, fun and dancing to live music by Kyle Shobe & the Walk ‘Em Boys.
Hosted by the Northwest College Foundation, the event, complete with a pitchfork steak dinner, gets underway at in the Heart Mountain Center at the fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15. The evening includes a wide variety of entertainment including contests, live music and beer tasting.
For the past decade, Kyle Shobe and the Walk ‘Em Boys have entertained crowds across the West with their unique brand of country music, born and bred in the middle of Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Northwest College Ag student travel fund.
Tickets cost $35 each and must be purchased by Friday, Nov. 8. For tickets, go to nwcollegefoundation.org/ag.