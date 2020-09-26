Labor groups attack Gianforte over right-to-work position

The Gianforte campaign also stressed that it wasn’t a priority.

“And then a week later they put out a letter utilizing it on a fundraising letter,” said Montana AFL-CIO executive secretary Al Ekblad.

Ekblad said that in past meetings with labor leaders in Montana, Gianforte has declined to answer whether he’d sign such a bill into law.

On Friday, the Gianforte campaign again declined to clarify. The campaign did say that Gianforte has supported issues like prevailing wage laws important to workers, and that "they know he's on their side."

“While Mike Cooney tries to twist clear language for political gain, our emails have consistently criticized career politician Mike Cooney for his decades of liberal, out-of-touch ideas, including supporting nearly a billion dollars in higher taxes and for his statewide sales tax legislation," the statement read. "The fact is, career politician Mike Cooney had Gov. Jay Inslee send a fundraising email on his behalf — the same governor who wants to shut down Colstrip and who Montanans are suing for his war on coal."

In Montana, there are 52,000 workers represented by a union. Of those, 46,000 are union members.