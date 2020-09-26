Labor groups attack Gianforte over right-to-work position

Labor leaders in Montana are criticizing the Republican gubernatorial candidate Greg Gianforte's statements on laws prohibiting compulsory union membership.
In a fundraising email sent Wednesday to prospective donors, the campaign for Gianforte criticized Democratic candidate for governor Mike Cooney for pledging to veto any “right-to-work” legislation.
The email said: “Just the other day, Mike Cooney promised that he would NOT sign any right-to-work legislation and force hardworking Montanans like you to join unions and pay dues against your will."
So-called “right-to-work” laws prohibit union contracts that require those represented by the union to become members and pay dues. Twenty-seven states have such laws.
The fundraising email continued: “Greg Gianforte believes that you should have the right to make your OWN decisions instead of someone telling you how to live your life.”
James Burrows, communications director for Montana AFL-CIO, said his organization was worried.
“We’re really concerned that this is going to be a big issue if he’s elected,” he said.
Labor leaders have long sounded alarms over the laws, which can erode union membership.
States where unions are allowed to require dues of all employees covered by a contract saw wages that were roughly 16% higher than right-to-work states, according to data from 2012 compiled by the Congressional Research Service.
Another study found unionization was associated with decreases in traumatic and fatal injuries among mine workers.
In contrast, backers of the laws say they allow for individual choice and protect freedom of speech and association. They tout the laws as business-friendly.
Between 2002 and 2007, right-to-work states saw a 9% growth in employment, while states that permit compulsory union dues saw a 3.3% employment growth, the Congressional Research Service found.
Stocks from companies based in states where right-to-work legislation was advancing saw gains of 2% to 4% on days when there was key movement in the legislation, according to a 2000 study in the Southern Economic Journal.
The Gianforte campaign on Sept. 18 told the Montana Television Network that, contrary to statements by GOP running mate Kristen Juras on the campaign trail, Gianforte had not taken a position on whether he’d sign such legislation if Montana lawmakers passed it.
The Gianforte campaign also stressed that it wasn’t a priority.
“And then a week later they put out a letter utilizing it on a fundraising letter,” said Montana AFL-CIO executive secretary Al Ekblad.
Ekblad said that in past meetings with labor leaders in Montana, Gianforte has declined to answer whether he’d sign such a bill into law.
On Friday, the Gianforte campaign again declined to clarify. The campaign did say that Gianforte has supported issues like prevailing wage laws important to workers, and that "they know he's on their side."
“While Mike Cooney tries to twist clear language for political gain, our emails have consistently criticized career politician Mike Cooney for his decades of liberal, out-of-touch ideas, including supporting nearly a billion dollars in higher taxes and for his statewide sales tax legislation," the statement read. "The fact is, career politician Mike Cooney had Gov. Jay Inslee send a fundraising email on his behalf — the same governor who wants to shut down Colstrip and who Montanans are suing for his war on coal."
In Montana, there are 52,000 workers represented by a union. Of those, 46,000 are union members.
A U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 found that public sector unions cannot require employees they represent to pay dues or fees.
A majority of union members in Montana, and nationally, are public sector employees.
While any right-to-work legislation wouldn’t have a direct impact on them, Ekblad said it would impact them indirectly by diluting private sector unions.
“If you weaken our unions, we can’t represent all our members,” he said.
