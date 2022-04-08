Lake Sakakawea recreation access improved as drought continues

In yet another sign of the ongoing drought, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to improve access to Lake Sakakawea in North Dakota as the Missouri River reservoir's water level continues to drop.

The Corps made the announcement in a Friday press release, noting that current runoff conditions in the Missouri River Basin — including the lack of plains snowpack, below-average mountain snowpack, and dry upper basin conditions — prompted the agency to move forward with its plans.

Work started last year, the Corps said, including the issuance of a permit to help speed up regulatory requirements for anticipated work.

"Last November, Garrison Project personnel surveyed numerous boat ramps expected to be impacted by the lower-than-average forecast and developed site specific cost estimates for needed repairs to maintain access," the Corps wrote. "Requests for funding were submitted based upon those estimates.

“While challenges with federal budgets have impacted moving forward on some projects, the good news is that much of the infrastructure installed during the drought of the early 2000s remains in place, so USACE and its recreation partners are capitalizing on that work and doing everything they can to ensure the public has access to Lake Sakakawea,” Todd Lindquist, operations project manager at Garrison said. “Currently, low water concrete ramps are generally in good condition but the access roads and parking lots for these ramps require reconstruction due to erosion from years of higher water levels.”

District personnel are also assisting concessionaires around the lake with submission of their regulatory permit applications and providing engineering support to maintain boat access.

On March 28, USACE began removing sediment at Government Bay while the reservoir still had solid ice cover and expects to have that, and three other ramps owned and operated by the Corps, functional for the beginning of the recreation season. Following completion of Government Bay, work will begin at the Deepwater Creek low water ramp, which will include access road and parking area improvements and sediment removal. Similar work will be performed at Douglas Bay and Wolf Creek.

“Despite challenges associated with drought in the basin, reservoir levels are forecast to be more than over 20 feet higher than the record low elevation experienced during the drought of the early 2000s, so people can still expect to be able to access this beautiful reservoir," Lindquist said.

Additional information regarding lake access can be found at: https://www.nwd-mr.usace.army.mil/rcc/information.html.

