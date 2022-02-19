Lame Deer man admits to fatal stabbing in Crow Agency

A Lame Deer man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday, admitting to fatally stabbing a man at a Crow Agency convenience store in 2020.

James Posey Fisher Sr., 35, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors earlier this month. He was indicted in U.S. District Court in 2021 and charged with stabbing 34-year-old Dane Fisher, who later died of a single wound to his chest.

On June 28, 2020, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, both James and Dane Fisher were traveling together in a car that James Fisher drove to the Teepee Station in Crow Agency. The two started an argument that led to an exchange of blows after they got out of the car.

Witnesses said during the melee Dane Fisher backed away and ran until falling to the ground. He was visibly bleeding. James Fisher got back into the car and drove away. Dane Fisher died before first responders could get him to a hospital, according to the DOJ.

The FBI, tasked with responding to all major crimes like murder and violent assault reported in Indian Country, led the investigation into case. Prosecutors indicted James Fisher on voluntary manslaughter in March 2021. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided over Thursday’s hearing in which he pleaded guilty to the charges, and his sentencing is scheduled for July 8.

Fisher, who has pleaded guilty to a federal assault charge in the past and is currently awaiting sentencing for an assault charge in Yellowstone County District Court, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

In November 2014, Fisher admitted to using a chainsaw to assault a man while delivering fire wood throughout the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. The man suffered lacerations to his face and scalp, as well as a damaged tendon to his right thumb, according to court documents. Substance abuse, particularly alcohol, fueled the outburst of violence, according to a sentencing memorandum filed in February 2015. Judge Watters sentenced Fisher to 41 months in the Bureau of Prisons for the assault, plus three years of federal supervised release.

Fisher began his term of supervised release in November 2017, and the court granted his early release from federal supervision in December 2019. About six months later, he was charged with deliberated homicide as one of several suspects arrested after the shooting death 24-year-old Brett Ness in Billings. Fisher reached a plea agreement with county attorneys in March 2021 in which he pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon, a felony. His sentencing in Yellowstone County District Court is set for April 13.

Fisher remains in federal custody, and is currently incarcerated at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

