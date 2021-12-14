Lame Deer man killed by pack of dogs, BIA confirms

The Bureau of Indian Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that a Lame Deer man was killed Sunday by a pack of dogs.

Investigators say the 58-year-old man was found dead Sunday at about noon on a road in the Lame Deer area.

"BIA officers responded to a call about a man being attacked by dogs, but when they arrived there were no dogs present,” the BIA said in a press release.

The Rosebud County Sheriff and coroner also responded to the scene.

“Following a preliminary autopsy, it was determined the cause of death was an attack by canines, with drugs and alcohol as contributing factors,” the press release stated. “To date, no dogs have been located or captured.”

The death remains under investigation, BIA officials said.

Earlier this year, the tribe passed a new ordinance calling for the elimination of dangerous dogs. It asks that residents report dangerous dogs to tribal officials.