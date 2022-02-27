Land acquisition proposed for new lower Yellowstone state park

Property for sale at the junction of the Powder and Yellowstone rivers would provide an ideal site for the creation of a Lower Yellowstone River State Park, ranging in size from 45 to 700 acres, an advisory committee has recommended.

The proposal is one of two from the Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee meant to increase access to the lower Yellowstone River. The suggestion will be considered by the Montana State Parks and Recreation Board when it meets on March 3 at 1 p.m.

“This proposed project could include a combination of federal, state, and private lands located on both sides of the Powder and Yellowstone,” the board’s agenda item noted.

Historic

The land in Prairie County, about six miles southwest of Terry, abuts state and Bureau of Land Management property to the south. An Interstate 94 off-ramp just west of the Powder River would provide easy access to the acreage and connects to Old Highway 10.

An existing interpretive site off the old highway provides information about the historic significance of the area, known as the Powder River Depot. In 1876, about 100 U.S. Army forces camped on the south side of the Yellowstone River, the same summer that the Battle of the Little Bighorn occurred to the southwest. Excavation in 1985 by the BLM unearthed a garbage dump filled with artifacts from the era.

“The Powder River area presents an opportunity for a historical/cultural anchor in a multi-unit state park,” the agenda noted. “Tribal and military activities occurred there leading up to and after the Battle of Little Bighorn, and it includes historic stagecoach stops and range rider stations.”

To the north across the Powder River is more BLM land and half a section of state land that border the Yellowstone River. An undeveloped fishing access site exists on the BLM land via access off Old Highway 10.

The river frontage was also touted.

“Additionally, the Powder River confluence is expected to play a central role in local fisheries recreation and management as pallid sturgeon and, potentially, paddlefish move upstream due to habitat improvements at Intake Fishing Access Site,” the agenda said.

Zero

The second related proposal on the board’s agenda is approval of a long-term easement for 10 to 20 acres of state land in Prairie County known as the Zero property. The site is located about three miles downstream from the Bonfield fishing access site between Miles City and Terry. The land is already accessible from the river but has no amenities.

The advisory committee is recommending the board seek an easement or fee title purchase to adjacent property to provide access from Old Highway 10 West to the Zero property. The site may be easier to reach than Bonfield FAS, which requires three miles of travel on a minimally maintained road and crossing a bridge that only allows narrow trailers to pass, the committee advised. Bonfield is on the north shore of the river while the Zero property is on the south shore.

The two proposals are the latest to come before the parks board. At its last meeting, the board approved a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks review of two other properties on the lower Yellowstone – one near Forsyth and the other downstream of Glendive. Similarly, these two new proposals, if approved by the board, would require vetting by FWP.

The 2021 Legislature has pledged $4 million to help fund acquisitions between Hysham and the North Dakota border along the Yellowstone River to promote tourism by providing new places along the river to camp, picnic and launch boats. The advisory committee spent months searching out the best places so it could provide recommendations to the state.

Other parks

An estimated 309,400 visitors spent time at state parks in Eastern Montana in 2021, primarily at Makoshika and Tongue River Reservoir, Parks and Outdoor Recreation planner Kyan Bishop reported last week. Makoshika, which borders Glendive, led with more than 150,000 visits, up 17% from 2020 and more than 76% from 2019. Tongue River Reservoir counted almost 91,000 visitors last year, down about 2% from 2020 but up 41% from 2019.

Hell Creek State Park, on the shores of Fort Peck Reservoir, came in third but its visitation was down 38% from 2019 and 35% from 2020, possibly due to low water that depleted the reservoir this summer. Hell Creek is also transitioning from a state park to an operation overseen by the Chippewa Cree Tribe. That deal is still being approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages the land the park occupies.

The public may view the board meeting and comment via Zoom, as well as in person at any FWP regional office. Online commenters must register before noon March 1 at the FWP website at https://myfwp.mt.gov/fwpPub/mtg/parksandrecreationmeeting03032022.

Another item on the board’s agenda is FWP’s request that the group sign off on its proposed changes to rules governing float trips on the Smith River. FWP wants updates to its plan that would ban camping at Camp Baker, where boaters launch; require floaters to pack out their own waste, doing away with pit toilets; increase the floating fees; and disallow the transfer of outfitter trips. If the board signs off, the FWP will float the recommendations to the public for comment.

Other items include a proposed land exchange to increase lake frontage at Lake Mary Ronan State Park and to develop archery ranges at Lone Pine and Flathead Lake parks. The board is also being asked to approve an increase from $100,000 to $200,000 for minimal amenities at the newly acquired Somers Beach property on Flathead Lake. The costs reflect rising construction and development expenses.

