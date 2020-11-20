Land conservation plan stirs fight over Trump restrictions

"This must be corrected going forward to ensure Montana voices are heard," Daines said.

Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia also have raised objections. They accused the administration of using Bernhardt's order to circumvent the intent of Congress and squandering the bipartisan goodwill created by passing the law.

"Congress, not the secretarial order, will determine the final list of projects that will receive funding," Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said.

An Interior Department official closely involved in the development of the spending plan defended Bernhardt's order. Margaret Everson, a counselor to Bernhardt, indicated there are no plans to rescind the order.

"This idea about being a good neighbor and coordinating with state and local counterparts is a good idea," she told The Associated Press. "That's something that's really important as we prioritize recreational access and opportunities for everybody."

The provision of Bernhardt's order to limit land purchases to properties within parks or refuges will allow the government to fulfill goals that were set when the areas were created, she added.