Land of Steam: North America's first people's relationship to North America's first park

In the early 1700s, A man waded into the water near what is now the town of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Spirits pulled him under.

Two hundred miles away, this man, known as Dappiish, the Fringe, came up for air at the thermal springs of Mammoth Terrace, a complex of travertine formations fed by thermal springs, from which the oldest water within Yellowstone National Park flows.

The Apsáalooke man’s vision quest concluded with him coming out of the thermal waters known as Dappiish Iilápxe, Fringe’s Father.

When Apsáalooke are fasting, they are adopted by a spirit, and the area encompassing Thermopolis and Mammoth Terrace adopted him. Crow tradition paints his life as one filled with performing miracles, healing wounds and walking on water. The story of Dappiish is one of many that bind the Apsáalooke to the region that is now Yellowstone National Park, and his story is one preserved through oral histories.

“Individual tribal members, they keep the connection going," said Crow Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Aaron Brien. "Despite whatever policy the government put in place, we’ve never been completely out. We know of people, who don’t talk about it too much because it’s a private thing, who have gone and fasted there."

People traversed the 2.2 million acres of what is now Yellowstone National Park well before President Ulysses S. Grant signed the act in 1872 designating the region at the headwaters of the Yellowstone River as a public park. The act came four years after the Treaty of Fort Laramie shrank the Crow Nation’s recognized territory from 38 million to 8 million acres, and less than two years after U.S. troops slaughtered 200 Blackfeet as they slept along the Marias River near present-day Shelby.

Park archaeologists are still uncovering evidence of the presence of the continent’s first people, which dates back to the end of the last Ice Age 12,000 years ago. The Park Service has recognized the Kiowa, Blackfeet, Cayuse, Coeur d’Alene, Bannock, Nez Perce, Shoshone, Northern Cheyenne, and Umatilla as among those drawn to the area for its natural and spiritual splendor.

Each tribe has its own wealth of history, and in recent years the park’s management has made strides in recognizing that John Colter and fur trappers were not the first to walk through the region’s forests and canyons. Two Crow historians recently spoke with the Gazette about the Crow Nation’s relationship with the park after a century and a half.

The Apsáalooke have made Yellowstone National Park their abode since there have been people calling themselves Apsáalooke. Experts on the history of the Crow Nation debate on the origins of the Plains tribe, but evidence shows them having a consistent presence within the modern park’s east side since at least the 1500s, according to Brien.

“There are four bands of Crow. There’s the Mountain Crow, who occupied the mountainous areas along the Yellowstone River, which we actually call the Elk River…Then there was the Beaver Dries Its Fur band, those were the bands who were in the area,” said Emerson Bull Chief, a former Crow Tribal Historic Preservation Officer and current dean of academics for Little Big Horn College.

Like the more than a dozen tribes who populated the region, Crow came to the ancient quarry at Obsidian Cliff north of Beaver Lake. The black glass from the 98-foot cliff was carved and carried as far as the East and West Coasts, into Canada and as far south as Mexico, said Bull Chief, who holds a doctorate in American studies.

“There’s also the wickiups you’ll find there, what we sometimes call warrior lodges…There are some still standing in the park, and we as a Crow people have a name established to those wickiups,” Bull Chief said.

With Indigenous people explicitly left out of the language creating the park, a large portion of which was established on land previously guaranteed to the Crow Nation, the U.S. government implemented another strategy to erase the Indigenous presence from the land and its history: marketing.

Coupled with the U.S. Army giving the park a more secure veneer in the wake of the ongoing Indian Wars, park officials proliferated apocryphal tales to explain the absence of Indians. With a campaign to purge the park of predators and Indians soon after its opening, the Gazette previously reported, the federal government ensured the park was unpopulated for arriving tourists.

“Most of the time when they talk about the park, it’s about the government saying it was going to be designated as a park and preserved and what a great thing it was, which is a great thing, to preserve that area...There was narrative created that Native Americans were afraid of the area,” Bull Chief said.

The federal government made it clear that they owned the land, he said, while Native Americans were ignored.

One publication from the National Park Service read that tribes did not live in the region out of fear of incurring the wrath of an “evil spirit” living in the geysers and hot springs. The nearly 2,000 archaeological sites within the park, according to the National Park Service, along with personal accounts passed down by oral tradition allay that fiction.

One story in particular as told by Bull Chief is driven by a narrative that loops in the Pryor Mountains with Yellowstone Lake.

“There are the Thunderbirds whose nest is in the Pryor Mountains, and every year, the male and the female Thunderbird, they would only lay two eggs. And they hatched, and when the babies would start to fledge, their feathers would float down to Yellowstone Lake, and there was this creature called Long Otter that would come out when he saw the feathers,” Bull Chief said.

Long Otter would send a mist up from the lake. Under the blanket of that mist, Long Otter would travel into the Pryor Mountains and eat the two fledgling Thunderbirds.

“One day, there was a warrior, Packs Antelope, who was asleep. One of the Thunderbirds picked him up and carried him to the nest. He woke up, there were two fledglings asking him, ‘Save us! Save us!’”

Packs Antelope, who earned his name by carrying the hide of an antelope, left the nest and waited for the mist.

“He was hiding in the branches. And as Long Otter was coming to get in the nest, he opened his mouth…and Packs Antelope shot one of his arrows, sacred arrows, into his neck, which caused Long Otter to open his mouth. And then he shot an arrow into his mouth and was able to kill him that way. Once he died, the mist lifted,” he said.

Outreach on the part of park’s management included the construction of a Crow-style teepee at the park’s north entrance in Gardiner last year. Bull Chief, who also heads the 7 Bison Cultural Consulting, helped to oversee its construction.

“Because of Park Service regulations, they didn’t allow us to use stakes, so we used stones. Just like those before us, who never used stakes but used stones to build teepees. We actually created our own teepee ring,” he said.

Aaron Brien, the current THPO for the Crow, makes annual visits to Yellowstone National Park with his children, watching the change in landscape from timber to arid along the highway and sharing with them the history of the region.

“The Crows value success over antiquity. Our connection to a particular place isn’t dependent on the fact that we’ve been historically associated with it,” he told the Gazette.

One of those successes came from Brien’s grandfather, Max Big Man. The chief made headlines with his lecturing and storytelling throughout the 1920s and early 30s, touring the nation by rail with accounts of the Battle of Little Bighorn.

During his tour, according to National Archive records, Big Man had a chance to request, directly from the Secretary of the Interior, buffalo from the small herd contained in Yellowstone National Park. Although he requested 30, five buffalo made their way to his wife’s allotment in Crow Agency.

“We tribal members have been asked about how long Indians have been in the area that’s now Yellowstone National Park, but it’s not important that we used to be in the area. What is important are the successes we found there, if that makes sense. If we found success in a particular place, we look at it favorably,” Brien said.

