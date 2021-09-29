Landowner access agreements stir up commission, elk hunters

Havre resident Aaron Wittmer said the HD 690-20 either-sex tags were coveted by hunters since there are so few available. He said the department was giving away the precious resource for a “short benefit to the public,” especially considering that there is a lot of state land on the IX Ranch that is already open to public hunters. He suggested the tags only be given out for providing more hunter opportunity, like 100 hunter days.

FWP issued only 35 permits to hunt elk in HD 690-20 this year for the rifle season. Another 50 permits were issued for HD 690-21 for the archery season.

Seven similar agreements were approved by the commission at its August meeting. In addition to decades old agreements with the John Swanz and Robert Lee ranches in Hunting District 411-20, the commission approved new agreements with the Rocket Land and Livestock, Groover Brothers, Jones Ranch, 7 Bar Lazy 6 and Daniel Johnson ranches for a total of 12 either-sex permits.

Under state statute, which was modified by the last Legislature, for each free permit given to a landowner they must allow three public hunters, allowing the landowner to pick one of the three. Prior to being modified, the statute required four public hunters for each landowner tag.