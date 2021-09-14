Landowner worried tailings dam at East Boulder Mine could fail

The land he and his wife developed runs along close to a quarter mile of the East Boulder River, about 5 miles downstream from the tailings dam, and shares a boundary with the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Should the dam ever fail, he’s been told he and his wife will have about eight minutes to reach higher ground.

Natural disasters such as forest fires and floods were something he and his wife considered before building along the East Boulder, but not the possibility of their home being destroyed by a tailings dam breach.

“I started pursuing this because I felt like I wanted to get the full story,” he said.

Follow-up meetings with mine executives have failed to soothe his concerns, and he’s worried that if a disaster ever did occur, the mine owners would walk away leaving the locals and state to clean up the mess.

“This is just a contemporary version, in my opinion, of what used to happen in Montana as far as mines come in, take all the wealth … and good luck,” Royer said.