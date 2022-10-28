 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story topical

Landowners, commissioner decry slow pace to permit streambed work in flood-ravaged county

Flood update

Carbon County Commissioners, left to right, Bill Bullock, Scott Miller and Scott Blain attend a community flood update meeting in Joliet on Thursday night.

 Brett French

Carbon County Commissioner Bill Bullock addresses a community gathering in Joliet on Nov. 27.

Since the June 13 flood, Carbon County is “dealing with a different world” and its residents and officials need a “different set of rules” to mitigate future damage.

That was the message from County Commissioner Bill Bullock at a Thursday night flood update meeting attended by about 70 people at the Joliet Community Center. Other county officials and residents expressed frustration that without immediate work in Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River to remove debris and dredge old channels, next spring’s runoff will cause even more damage.

“We’re going to flood again next year, I’ll bet you money on it,” said Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham.

Page Dringman, Carbon County Floodplain administrator, said landowners are upset work hasn’t been done, in part because the permitting process involves several state and federal agencies.

“There needs to be not just a joint application but a one stop shop,” she said, so all six of the agencies can easily share information. “This process is not user friendly, and it needs to be for people working on their property.”

Traci Sears, local floodplain administrator for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said her agency usually gets about five permits to process in an entire year. Now it has 150 for Carbon County alone. Dringman said of the 150 applications, she’s only seen 40 and just received 80 more.

Edgar flooding

The Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River floods property in Edgar in June. Cleaning up debris left in the river and nearby Rock Creek is frustrating local lawmakers and landowners.

Clarks Fork Valley landowner Shane DeRudder, who lives between Bridger and Fromberg, said inaction now, when the river is low, is indefensible.

“As a farmer in the Carbon County community, the land we farm has been in our family over 100 years and we’re losing it,” he said. “We’re not going to lose any more. If we have to do something to our land, it’s up to us to fix that problem on our land. It ain’t up to nobody else.

“You do it yourself, and you get it done. That is what’s going to happen on the Clarks Fork River,” he added. “There’s going to be a piece of equipment put in the river, and it’s going to get done.”

DeRudder said he wasn’t asking for any money or help with the work, he just wants to know county officials will “have our back.”

Sharon Flemetis, of the Carbon Conservation District, said if DeRudder feels the work is an emergency, such as removing a log jam or other debris in the river that’s not natural, there may be grant money available. As to permitting, she said the district wants to make it as easy as possible, but that doesn’t mean allowing a mile-long riprap project.

“So do what you need to do, and then just come in and we can do the paperwork,” she said. “Take some pictures. That’s all we ask.”

Commissioner Bullock echoed her statement, adding, “I can say without exception that this board of commissioners will be in support of whatever you do, as long as you are doing it to salvage your property and maintain your livestock.”

Bullock said attempts by the commissioners to contact state and federal politicians and agency officials to speed up the permitting process or the ability to do work have been met with silence. He singled out Sen. Steve Daines as the county’s lone advocate.

“This event was all-encompassing to our county,” Bullock said. “There was virtually not a spot that hasn’t been impacted. And those impacts may not have been water related but it might be the fact your road wasn’t graded for two or three months because we were doing flood work.

“So it doesn’t just impact folks along the creek,” he added. “It impacts the entire county.”

'A little chaotic': Fromberg family still rebuilding months after flood

Other flood-related updates

A Thursday night meeting providing residents with an update on actions taken following the June 13 historic flood included information from several agency officials. These included:

A trailer park in Fromberg damaged by flooding has been purchased and will be redesigned with duplexes going in.

New gas lines are being installed in the community, but the town’s water wells are now closer to the river because it has moved to within 150-feet. “We’re struggling,” said Mayor Tim Nottingham.

Red Lodge has been able to reconnect residents who lost city water.

So far $1.8 million in FEMA money has been given to the county. “That seems like a lot, but not considering all of the damage out there,” said Cyrina Allen, of the Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services.

DES is also re-evaluating its emergency response plans and updating them, according to Tom Kohley. The participants will hold a simulation to prepare for another flood. Gaps identified so far include weather information, evacuation protocols, communications and monitoring of water flows.

The streams are being mapped to identify changes wrought by the flooding.

On the Custer Gallatin National Forest in the Beartooth Ranger District, the Main Fork Rock Creek Road to Glacier Lake has been cleared of debris and a temporary bridge installed. By November bids will be let for repairs to the East Rosebud Lake Road, but the route is not predicted to be open to vehicles until late summer. Although repairs to the popular Lake Fork Trail bridge are a priority for the district, the agency has to request money for repairs. “It’s going to take a number of years before we’re actually, at least on the forest, back to pre-flood,” said District Ranger Ken Coffin.

Design of a new retaining wall along Rock Creek and Highway 212 in Red Lodge is almost complete. The entire structure will be rebuilt to modern standards to be more resilient to future runoff, said James Stevenson of the Montana Department of Transportation. Construction should begin in December. Along the Beartooth Highway, near milepost 57, the road will be realigned because the flood created a 50-foot steep drop-off to Rock Creek.

The National Weather Service will be adding a virtual forecasting point before spring to provide more lead time to predict when weather events may lead to flooding.

A walkway across Rock Creek that connects Red Lodge to the Island at Rock Creek subdivision will be removed along with the one pier in the creek.

Carbon County Flood update

