Landowners, commissioner decry slow pace to permit streambed work in flood-ravaged county

Since the June 13 flood, Carbon County is “dealing with a different world” and its residents and officials need a “different set of rules” to mitigate future damage.

That was the message from County Commissioner Bill Bullock at a Thursday night flood update meeting attended by about 70 people at the Joliet Community Center. Other county officials and residents expressed frustration that without immediate work in Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork of the Yellowstone River to remove debris and dredge old channels, next spring’s runoff will cause even more damage.

“We’re going to flood again next year, I’ll bet you money on it,” said Fromberg Mayor Tim Nottingham.

Page Dringman, Carbon County Floodplain administrator, said landowners are upset work hasn’t been done, in part because the permitting process involves several state and federal agencies.

“There needs to be not just a joint application but a one stop shop,” she said, so all six of the agencies can easily share information. “This process is not user friendly, and it needs to be for people working on their property.”

Traci Sears, local floodplain administrator for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said her agency usually gets about five permits to process in an entire year. Now it has 150 for Carbon County alone. Dringman said of the 150 applications, she’s only seen 40 and just received 80 more.

Clarks Fork Valley landowner Shane DeRudder, who lives between Bridger and Fromberg, said inaction now, when the river is low, is indefensible.

“As a farmer in the Carbon County community, the land we farm has been in our family over 100 years and we’re losing it,” he said. “We’re not going to lose any more. If we have to do something to our land, it’s up to us to fix that problem on our land. It ain’t up to nobody else.

“You do it yourself, and you get it done. That is what’s going to happen on the Clarks Fork River,” he added. “There’s going to be a piece of equipment put in the river, and it’s going to get done.”

DeRudder said he wasn’t asking for any money or help with the work, he just wants to know county officials will “have our back.”

Sharon Flemetis, of the Carbon Conservation District, said if DeRudder feels the work is an emergency, such as removing a log jam or other debris in the river that’s not natural, there may be grant money available. As to permitting, she said the district wants to make it as easy as possible, but that doesn’t mean allowing a mile-long riprap project.

“So do what you need to do, and then just come in and we can do the paperwork,” she said. “Take some pictures. That’s all we ask.”

Commissioner Bullock echoed her statement, adding, “I can say without exception that this board of commissioners will be in support of whatever you do, as long as you are doing it to salvage your property and maintain your livestock.”

Bullock said attempts by the commissioners to contact state and federal politicians and agency officials to speed up the permitting process or the ability to do work have been met with silence. He singled out Sen. Steve Daines as the county’s lone advocate.

“This event was all-encompassing to our county,” Bullock said. “There was virtually not a spot that hasn’t been impacted. And those impacts may not have been water related but it might be the fact your road wasn’t graded for two or three months because we were doing flood work.

“So it doesn’t just impact folks along the creek,” he added. “It impacts the entire county.”