Landowners win lawsuit against Stillwater County over creating zoning district

A District Court judge has ruled that Stillwater County erred in denying a citizen-led petition to create a zoning district designed to set conditional-use regulations for oil and gas exploration along the Beartooth Front.
“The landowners prevailed,” said David Katz, of the Beartooth Front Coalition, in an email.
Judge Matthew Wald’s Sept. 1 summary judgment puts the onus on the county commission either to appeal his decision or to begin the public process for forming the zoning district.
“We have not yet reviewed the documents with our legal team, and no decisions have been made as to how we may ultimately proceed,” said Mark Crago, chairman of the Stillwater County Commission, in an email.
Katz said the landowners, after gathering 575 signatures, deserve the opportunity to present their case in public.
"We feel there's a need (for the zoning district) and that what we're proposing is reasonable," he said.
The county had argued that the petitioners — which included the coalition — should have collected signatures from 60% of affected mineral rights owners, not just property owners, in the proposed zoning district since restrictions on oil and gas development could affect them.
“The core issue underlying both Beartooth Front’s motion and the county’s motion concerns the meaning of the words ‘affected real property owners’ as used in (state statute),” Wald wrote.
Yet he could find no intention by the Montana Legislature when it created the petition process to require signatures from mineral rights owners.
“… the county argues, such votes are only necessary when these mineral interests are ‘affected’ by the proposed zoning,'” Wald wrote. "Thus, the term that the court must evaluate is not merely ‘real property owners’ but rather ‘affected real property owners.’ It is this expanded term that suggests significant ambiguity …”
What’s more, out of the 111 such zoning petitions Wald found in eight counties across the state, no such argument had ever been raised. That data set included a previous zoning petition approved in Stillwater County.
The number of other such petitions is “persuasive evidence that the interpretation urged by the county is contrary to how the statute has historically been interpreted,” Wald wrote.
Using the county’s interpretation would create a “range of practical problems … which would ultimately create an ‘absurd’ result that would inhibit the general purpose of the … zoning scheme,” the judge said.
The landowners had gathered the petition to create an 83,000-acre zoning district to deal with the effects of possible oil and gas development along the Beartooth Front. The rural area was described by one developer in 2013 as having the potential to become the next Bakken, an oil and gas rich region located largely in western North Dakota.
“It scared the hell out of me,” Stillwater County resident Burt Williams told the county planning board during a 2019 meeting.
In 2014, signature collection began and in 2017 the landowners submitted the petition to the county clerk and recorder’s office for verification. Although the petition met the requirement, in 2018 the Stillwater County attorney told the county clerk and recorder to not authorize the petition because it was insufficient for not including mineral rights holders.
The county attorney’s decision prompted the Beartooth Front Coalition, Lazy Y Diamond Bar LP, Lana and Charles Sangmeister, William and Carolyn Hand, Margaret Barron and Doxey Ray Hatch to file a lawsuit challenging the county attorney’s decision. The county filed a counter suit. The lawsuits were temporarily halted as the county and petitioners negotiated. Unable to reach a deal, the landowners returned to the courts in May for resolution.
“The commissioners are now aware that the law is on our side,” the coalition’s Katz wrote. “Citizen-initiated zoning gives landowners the right to protect their land and water, and that's exactly what we're trying to do.”
