Landowners win lawsuit against Stillwater County over creating zoning district

“The core issue underlying both Beartooth Front’s motion and the county’s motion concerns the meaning of the words ‘affected real property owners’ as used in (state statute),” Wald wrote.

Yet he could find no intention by the Montana Legislature when it created the petition process to require signatures from mineral rights owners.

“… the county argues, such votes are only necessary when these mineral interests are ‘affected’ by the proposed zoning,'” Wald wrote. "Thus, the term that the court must evaluate is not merely ‘real property owners’ but rather ‘affected real property owners.’ It is this expanded term that suggests significant ambiguity …”

What’s more, out of the 111 such zoning petitions Wald found in eight counties across the state, no such argument had ever been raised. That data set included a previous zoning petition approved in Stillwater County.

The number of other such petitions is “persuasive evidence that the interpretation urged by the county is contrary to how the statute has historically been interpreted,” Wald wrote.