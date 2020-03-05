Landslide blocks BNSF railway near Miles City

Crews are working to remove rubble from a portion of BNSF railway located near Miles City after a landslide Wednesday night.

A landslide occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday covering about 800 feet of railway that’s located 10 miles west of Miles City, according to BNSF public affairs and regional director Maia LaSalle.

The landslide triggered slide fence sensors along the railway located in the company’s Forsyth subdivision along the Yellowstone River and notified BNSF’s network operations center. LaSalle said the railway should be open again Friday morning after crews continue to remove the dirt Thursday evening.

LaSalle said she isn’t sure if the tracks under the landslide are damaged; BNSF is investigating. No injuries were reported and no trains or equipment were in the immediate area at the time of the landslide.

In the meantime, traffic will be re-routed using other railways or through the company’s partnership with Montana Rail Link. The portion of track is part of a path that connects trains from the Dakotas to southern routes through the Powder River region into Wyoming, LaSalle said.

The incident delayed trains Thursday, but LaSalle couldn't provide any more information.

